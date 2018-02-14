|
New University of Phoenix Study Finds That U.S. Adults Do Not Consider Themselves Entrepreneurial
Nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of U.S. adults do not consider themselves
entrepreneurial, according to a new University of Phoenix®
survey. However, many say they display qualities that would be regarded
as entrepreneurial, such as problem-solving (62 percent),
self-motivation (59 percent) and creativity (52 percent).
Forty percent of U.S. adults said they would pursue higher education to
become more entrepreneurial in their career, but when asked what they do
most often when it comes to improving their career, only 12 percent
share new ideas at their place of employment with management. In fact,
the survey found that 42 percent of employees have never suggested or
introduced innovative solutions or products at their current workplace.
"The innovative mindset of entrepreneurs not only benefits those looking
to launch their own business, but it can also help existing companies
grow by encouraging employees to act as 'intrapreneurs' in their own
organization," said Dennis Bonilla, executive dean, University of
Phoenix, College of Information Systems and Technology and School of
Business. "The best intrapreneurs engage their internal team members and
resources in uncovering opportunities, solving problems across their
organization and driving innovative solutions in areas beyond their job
responsibilities."
Despite many U.S. adults self-identifying with qualities like
problem-solving, self-motivation and creativity, two-thirds (66 percent)
say they encounter barriers to being entrepreneurial in their current
place of employment. Some of the biggest barriers include a lack of time
and resources to innovate beyond their job scope (25 percent), their
organization is slow to adapt or change (24 percent), and employees are
not encouraged to step outside of their scope of responsibilities (24
percent). Less than half (49 percent) of employees feel empowered to
address organizational chalenges, and even fewer (43 percent) say they
work in an environment in which risk-taking and failure are accepted.
"The pace and change of the current business climate call for employers
to implement strategies that are disruptive and nimble, and encourage a
culture of innovation that effectively supports employees with
intrapreneurial ambitions," said Bonilla. "Employers can derive
tremendous benefit from employees with entrepreneurial ambitions while
retaining current top performers and attracting new trailblazers."
Methodology
A national sample of 2,201 U.S. adults completed this online survey,
conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of University of Phoenix School
of Business, from July 13-15, 2017. The margin of error for the full
sample is plus or minus two percent. For complete survey methodology,
please contact Melany.Stroupe@phoenix.edu.
About University of Phoenix® School of
Business
University
of Phoenix School of Business is a contemporary business school with
the curriculum, faculty structure and ability to scale that reflect
market needs. The School is committed to educating business leaders and
leverages employer advisory boards in diverse sectors to help align
curriculum with current business dynamics. Students are taught by
faculty members who are often driving critical business decisions in
their organizations, including hundreds in the C-suite. The School
offers associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs, as well as
non-degree programs, including certificates, individual courses and
non-credit professional development. Doctoral programs are available
through the School for Advanced Studies. To learn more about University
of Phoenix School of Business programs, visit phoenix.edu/business.
About University of Phoenix®
University of Phoenix is constantly innovating to help working adults
move efficiently from education to careers in a rapidly changing world.
Flexible schedules, relevant and engaging courses, and interactive
learning can help students more effectively pursue career and personal
aspirations while balancing their busy lives. As a subsidiary of Apollo
Education Group, Inc., University of Phoenix serves a diverse student
population, offering associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree
programs from campuses and learning centers across the U.S. as well as
online throughout the world. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
