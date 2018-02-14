[September 27, 2017] New LendingCalc White Paper Examines Opportunities in SE Asian Marketplace Lending

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingCalc, Inc., a direct investment platform providing global access to digital specialty finance for institutional investors, has released a new white paper examining the investment opportunities within the growing marketplace lending sector in Asia. The paper was written by newly appointed strategic adviser, Terry Tse, who served as Chief Risk Officer at the China-based P2P giant, Dianrong, and is currently Senior VP of International Development at the largest B2B payment company in China, Lian Lian Pay. "This paper fills a much needed knowledge gap in the marketplace lending space," said LendingCalc COO Eugene Lee. "Terry clearly articulates the key structural differences between U.S. and Asian P2P markets, which is essential information for any investor considering deploying capital overseas. He also provides practical suggestions for how to select a lending platform, which is ultimately the biggest factor in the success of a P2P investment." In the paper,Tse contrasts U.S. and Asian regulations and explains how the regulatory regimes in Asia impact the lending opportunities abroad. He also describes the emerging P2P business environment in Asia, which appears to be extremely well positioned for growth. In addition, Tse explains the key structural incentives Asian P2P lenders have implemented to discourage borrowers from defaulting. The paper concludes with a number of practical suggestions to help investors navigate the so-called "Wild East" that is marketplace loan investing in Asia. Click here to read the full paper.

LendingCalc is a Fintech company that allows investors to participate in and take advantage of today's rapid tech-enabled origination and disintermediation in bank lending. The firm's investment platform includes the world's first global digital income fund, and a low-cost SaaS solution for professional managers. The partner team has a proven track record managing billions in client assets using cutting edge machine learning and quantitative methods within a disciplined investment framework. Their approach of developing fund strategies and software solutions in tandem enables rapid analysis and adoption of promising digital players into the investment mainstream. This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lendingcalc-white-paper-examines-opportunities-in-se-asian-marketplace-lending-300526439.html SOURCE LendingCalc

