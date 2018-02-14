[September 27, 2017] New Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Instant Payments - Is Your Business Ready for the Real-time Challenge?

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- WHEN: 12th October at 4pm GMT WHERE: Online, with complimentary registration. Please email: anna.zanchi@frost.com PRESENTERS: Frost & Sullivan: Jean-Noel Georges, Global Programme Director, Digital Transformation; Guest Speakers: Tristan Blampied, Senior Product Manager, Pelican and Petra Plompen, Senior Manager, EBA Clearing In today's digital marketplace, consumers and businesses increasingly expect to be able to make instant payments, wherever they are, and at any time of the day. The adoption of real-time payments capabilities is very much an essential for banks who wish to retain market share and capture new customers. "A future global solution will create a standard format (ISO20022) for payments and an interoperable system," said Jean-Noel Georges, Frost & Sullivan Global Programme Director, Digital Transformation. "However, real-time payments will have to be coupled with a more secure platform and strengthened by artificil intelligence and machine learning features." In this webinar, we will share industry insights and strategies to help your organisation tackle these challenges and seize the growth opportunities provided by today's fast-moving market. Expert Insights You Won't Want to Miss:

Learn how your organisation can benefit from the many commercial advantages and new revenue opportunities of instant payments.

of instant payments. Learn about the unique challenges of real-time financial crime compliance and how artificial intelligence disciplines will be key business enablers in this environment.

disciplines will be key business enablers in this environment. Explore recent evolution in the instant payment ecosystem .

. Participate in an interactive Q&A session with Frost & Sullivan, Pelican and EBA Clearing. About Frost & Sullivan

