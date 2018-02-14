|
New Business Models Key to Cost-Effective Emergency and Hospital Care with Superior Patient Outcomes
Innovative business practices can transform overcrowded hospital
emergency rooms into efficient, patient-centric operations, while
disruptive technologies will keep more patients out of hospitals and
streamline their care, according to two new articles published in the
latest issue of Health
Management, Policy and Innovation (HMPI).
In "Strategies to Improve Care in the Emergency Department-the De Facto
Multispecialty Clinic of the 21st Century," Yale University scholars
offer operational, payment and insurance solutions to not only ease
overcrowding, but to improve both cost-effectiveness and clinical care.
"In addition to trauma and acute care, emergency departments are centers
for screening, diagnostic and therapeutic services that can lead to
faster care and improved patient outcomes," Dr. Howard Forman, professor
of management, radiology, economics and public health at Yale. "Yet
hospitals are struggling to effectively manage multi-faceted emergency
room care. We propose supply-side solutions to decrease patient intake,
increase patient discharge, and improve throughput, including moving
patients from the emergency room to inpatient beds, and creating the
right payment incentives to make this all work."
HMPI is a quarterly online journal reintroduced in May 2017 to
examine U.S. and global health sector challenges from a business
perspective. The journal is sponsored by the Business
School Alliance for Health Management (BAHM), an international
consortium of 16 top MBA programs with a health sector focus.
Health care delivery is poised for a digital transformation through
artiicial intelligence, robotics, telehealth and other technologies,
according to "A Vision of the Future: Organization and Delivery of
Healthcare in the Digital Age." The HMPI article was co-authored
by Dr. Christopher Gibbons, founder and CEO of The Greystone Group,
Inc., a health technology company that works with federal and industry
clients, and Dr. Yahya Shaikh, Greystone's chief data officer. Drs.
Gibbons and Shaikh are also adjunct assistant professors at Johns
Hopkins University, as well as senior advisers on health innovation and
connected care, respectively, at the Federal Communications Commission
in Washington, D.C.
The authors predict that over the next few years, only a minority of
healthcare services will be delivered in hospitals as cost pressures,
patient preferences and emerging technologies foster the development of
home-based care and so-called geographic ecosystems, virtual health
systems that serve as a care network without walls. For example, in some
cases, patients who 20 years ago required stays in intensive care units
followed by lengthy hospitalizations, can now go home with small
portable devices that perform the work of previous ICU-based machines.
"Looking ahead, hospitals will focus on patients who have the highest
acuity and are the most critically ill and medically complex, likely
representing only 10 to 15 percent of the market," Gibbons said. "In
addition, with advances in and increased availability of 5G broadband,
healthcare services will increasingly happen at the patient's demand,
regardless of location."
Building on the journal's initial 2012 launch by an editorial team led
by David Dranove at Northwestern University, HMPI seeks to
provide business leaders with actionable insights with content based on
academic research and submissions from industry thought leaders. The
journal contains short essays and research pieces curated by HMPI's
editors and editorial board.
Among contributors to the current issue are Regina Herzlinger, Harvard
Business School; Dr. Kevin A. Schulman, Duke University; Will Mitchell,
University of Toronto; Kristiana Raube, University of California
Berkeley; and Steve Bonner, former CEO, Cancer Treatment Centers of
America.
