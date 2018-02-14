|
|[September 26, 2017]
|
New Public Sector Report Reveals 83 Percent Favor Mandate of NIST Cybersecurity Framework across Federal Agencies
Telos® Corporation, a leading provider of continuous security solutions
and services for the world's most security-conscious organizations,
today released the 2017 Public Sector Cyber Risk Management Report. The
report details the findings of a survey conducted at the Amazon Web
Services (AWS) Public Sector Summit, held in June 2017, which captured
257 responses from attendees, the majority of whom were federal
employees or contractors.
Data from the survey reveals strong support for the National Institute
of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) as 83
percent of federal employees and contractors said they favored the NIST
CSF being mandated across federal agencies, which was a critical part of
the President's Cyber Executive Order in May 2017. Overall, 88 percent
of respondents said that the NIST CSF "effectively helps organizations
manage risk."
"The NIST CSF provides a roadmap for federal agencies and organizations
to develop a robust cyber risk management plan that can evolve as
quickly as threats do," said Richard P. Tracy, CSO, Telos. "The level of
support for the NIST CSF shows that federal agencies and contractors are
keenly aware that managing cyber risk is a critical issue at every level
of an organization."
Respondents overwhelmingly indicated support for the CSF as a common set
of standards used across government and industry, with a remarkable 95
percent saying that organizations would benefit. 89 percent of
respondents regard cyber risk management as "critically important" to
their ability to achieve the goals and mission of their organization.
Despite the support for embracing universal cybersecurity standards, the
survey revealed concerns related to compliance in the cloud. In
particular, two potential barriers to adoption of frameworks bubbled
up-46 percent said their biggest cloud complince challenge is time,
while 45 percent said compliance is too complex.
"Respondents made it clear that compliance challenges remain on their
minds as they shift to cloud and begin or continue the implementation of
the NIST CSF," said Tracy. "However, I look at these challenges as an
opportunity for organizations to streamline the compliance process
through automation to allow a more efficient and strategic way to
embrace standards."
In June, Telos launched
Xacta 360, which automates cybersecurity compliance processes,
saving agencies up to 50 percent of the time and effort required to
implement controls while modernizing systems in a cloud environment.
To view the 2017 Public Sector Cyber Risk Management Report, please
visit: www.telos.com/cyber-risk-management-report.
