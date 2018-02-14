[September 26, 2017] New Software Release From Rozo Systems Helps Improve Data Center Storage Performance by as Much as 60 Percent

Rozo Systems, a provider of software-defined scale-out NAS solutions, announced RozoFS 3 in an effort to significantly improve data center storage performance for its customers by as much as 60 percent, offering the performance of flash at the price of disk. This release includes benefits such as network acceleration, file delete recovery and fast metadata analytics, which are a must-have in many vertical markets, including media and entertainment, as well as science and education, where Rozo customers have implemented the software. "MuseVFX needed to upgrade its storage recently to address the requirements of 4K workflows while keeping cost down," stated Fred Pienkos, founder, vice president and VFX supervisor at MuseVFX. "Solutions running on commodity servers emerged as our choice with the RozoFS software a clear winner, because they delivered performance on hard disk drives. We have been running RozoFS for six months; the performance and reliability of the system have been above our highest expectations." "The Rozo solution is disruptive for the storage industry," said Jason Fotter, co-founder and CTO at FuseFX. "In the traditional model, fast is expensive. With Rozo, you can build a cost-effective hardware configuration at a performance that competitors can't offer even on more expensive hardware." RozoFS improves performance for mid-size to enterprise customers through the use of RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE v2). RDMA transfers data directly between the RozoFS memory and network adapters on both the RozoFS storage servers and clients, eliminating the OS-generated data buffer copies when using TCP/IP. Benefits include reduced latency, increased network bandwidth, lower CPU consumption and supeior use of high-speed memory. For Rozo customers, SMB is becoming the network protocol of choice in many markets. RozoFS 3 is speeding up SMB access by optimizing the protocol. The software also provides the most requested data recovery feature: the ability to retrieve accidentally deleted files. RozoFS can be configured so files are not erased on deletion, but kept along with their deletion date in a parallel trash namespace. The delayed delete service can be tied to policies that later complete the deletion based on criteria such as elapsed time from the deletion date, thereby keeping data management and protection a set-and-forget operation. A new API makes searching metadata information faster than interrogating the file system using the POSIX interface. Scanning file systems based on metadata criteria is reduced from hours to seconds for large-scale petabyte file systems. This paves the way for linking RozoFS across sites and with the cloud.

"Our clients have four common needs: outstanding performance, ease of scalability, high availability and sensible pricing," said Paul Evans, principal architect, Daystrom Technology Group. "Before Rozo was in our portfolio, it was difficult to deliver on all four objectives. However, RozoFS's flexibility, agility and ultra-efficient use of hardware resources allow us to tailor solutions to the clients' needs and deliver the performance without extra costs. It has transformed what we can do for clients and they keep coming back for more." "With this release, our customers will experience the performance of flash storage at the price of disk," said Pierre Evenou, CEO of Rozo Systems. "They can enjoy the benefits of software-defined solutions with RozoFS, enabling high-performance workflows that were restricted to dedicated, expensive storage arrays." About Rozo Systems Rozo Systems is a provider of software-defined scale-out NAS solutions. RozoFS delivers real-time performance, high resiliency and low cost for petabytes of multi-user storage systems. The core of its patented technology is a unique erasure coding algorithm with unmatched performance. The software runs on any standard x86 servers powered by Linux. With headquarters in Nantes, France and the U.S. office in San Mateo, California, Rozo Systems benefits from an experienced team from the high-tech industry and research labs, and support of investment partners Nestadio Capital and Ouest Angels Capital. For more information, visit www.rozosystems.com or email info@rozosystems.com. RozoFS is a trademark of Rozo Systems SAS (News - Alert) . All other tradenames and trademarks are the property of their respective holders. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170926005795/en/

