|
|[September 26, 2017]
|
New Software Release From Rozo Systems Helps Improve Data Center Storage Performance by as Much as 60 Percent
Rozo Systems, a provider of software-defined scale-out NAS solutions,
announced RozoFS 3 in an effort to significantly improve data center
storage performance for its customers by as much as 60 percent, offering
the performance of flash at the price of disk. This release includes
benefits such as network acceleration, file delete recovery and fast
metadata analytics, which are a must-have in many vertical markets,
including media and entertainment, as well as science and education,
where Rozo customers have implemented the software.
"MuseVFX needed to upgrade its storage recently to address the
requirements of 4K workflows while keeping cost down," stated Fred
Pienkos, founder, vice president and VFX supervisor at MuseVFX.
"Solutions running on commodity servers emerged as our choice with the
RozoFS software a clear winner, because they delivered performance on
hard disk drives. We have been running RozoFS for six months; the
performance and reliability of the system have been above our highest
expectations."
"The Rozo solution is disruptive for the storage industry," said Jason
Fotter, co-founder and CTO at FuseFX. "In the traditional model, fast is
expensive. With Rozo, you can build a cost-effective hardware
configuration at a performance that competitors can't offer even on more
expensive hardware."
RozoFS improves performance for mid-size to enterprise customers through
the use of RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE v2). RDMA transfers data
directly between the RozoFS memory and network adapters on both the
RozoFS storage servers and clients, eliminating the OS-generated data
buffer copies when using TCP/IP. Benefits include reduced latency,
increased network bandwidth, lower CPU consumption and supeior use of
high-speed memory.
For Rozo customers, SMB is becoming the network protocol of choice in
many markets. RozoFS 3 is speeding up SMB access by optimizing the
protocol. The software also provides the most requested data recovery
feature: the ability to retrieve accidentally deleted files. RozoFS can
be configured so files are not erased on deletion, but kept along with
their deletion date in a parallel trash namespace. The delayed delete
service can be tied to policies that later complete the deletion based
on criteria such as elapsed time from the deletion date, thereby keeping
data management and protection a set-and-forget operation.
A new API makes searching metadata information faster than interrogating
the file system using the POSIX interface. Scanning file systems based
on metadata criteria is reduced from hours to seconds for large-scale
petabyte file systems. This paves the way for linking RozoFS across
sites and with the cloud.
"Our clients have four common needs: outstanding performance, ease of
scalability, high availability and sensible pricing," said Paul
Evans, principal architect, Daystrom Technology Group. "Before Rozo was
in our portfolio, it was difficult to deliver on all four objectives.
However, RozoFS's flexibility, agility and ultra-efficient use of
hardware resources allow us to tailor solutions to the clients' needs
and deliver the performance without extra costs. It has transformed what
we can do for clients and they keep coming back for more."
"With this release, our customers will experience the performance of
flash storage at the price of disk," said Pierre Evenou, CEO of Rozo
Systems. "They can enjoy the benefits of software-defined solutions with
RozoFS, enabling high-performance workflows that were restricted to
dedicated, expensive storage arrays."
About Rozo Systems
Rozo Systems is a provider of software-defined scale-out NAS solutions.
RozoFS delivers real-time performance, high resiliency and low cost for
petabytes of multi-user storage systems. The core of its patented
technology is a unique erasure coding algorithm with unmatched
performance. The software runs on any standard x86 servers powered by
Linux. With headquarters in Nantes, France and the U.S. office in San
Mateo, California, Rozo Systems benefits from an experienced team from
the high-tech industry and research labs, and support of investment
partners Nestadio Capital and Ouest Angels Capital. For more
information, visit www.rozosystems.com
or email info@rozosystems.com.
RozoFS is a trademark of Rozo Systems SAS (News - Alert). All other tradenames and
trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170926005795/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]