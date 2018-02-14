[September 25, 2017] New Glassdoor Job Search For iPad And iPhone Makes It Easier To Apply To Jobs On The Go

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, one of the world's largest and fastest growing job sites, today unveiled a new Glassdoor Job Search app for iPad and iPhone that makes it easier to apply for jobs, such as using the new Drag and Drop feature on iPads running iOS11. More than half of the visits from Glassdoor's average 45 million monthly unique users now come through mobile devices.1 The Glassdoor Job Search app for iPad and iPhone are optimized to support several features that are exclusively available to iPhone and iPad users. Along with the ability to search, save and apply to millions of jobs through the Glassdoor app, job seekers using iPad can now easily Drag and Drop their resumes from supported third-party apps like iCloud Drive or Box, making it easier to apply for jobs through Glassdoor. The Glassdoor Job Search app for iPad and iPhone allows job seekers the ability to upload their resume to apply to jobs or save for later. "One of the biggest pain points for job seekers is the challenge of applying for jobs from their mobile devices. With the new Glassdoor Job Search app, not only do people have access to millions of jobs and the information they need to make an informed decision about where to work, but also can now more easily integrate their resumes into job applications," said Phillip Nelson, Glassdoor director of product for mobile ad job search. "Glassdoor offers the only job search app where people can quickly search all the open jobs and then research the companies, pay, benefits and interview process before even applying. And, now applying through Glassdoor's apps for iPhone and iPad are easier than ever, furthering our mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love." Paired with millions of jobs, the Glassdoor Job Search app allows people to become more informed decisions about where they choose to apply and work with more than 33 million reviews and insights, including company reviews, salary reports, interview reviews and questions, and more. To download the free Glassdoor Job Search for iPad and iPhone, visit the App Store.

About Glassdoor Glassdoor is one of the largest and fastest growing job sites in the world today. Set apart by the tens of millions of reviews and insights provided by employees and candidates, Glassdoor combines all the jobs with this valuable data to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 700,000 companies in more than 190 countries. For labor market trends and analysis, visit Glassdoor Economic Research. For company news and career advice and tips, visit the Glassdoor Blog and for employer-related news and insights to help employers hire, visit the Glassdoor for Employers Blog. Visit Glassdoor.com or download our apps on iOS and Android platforms. "Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. 1 Google Analytics, CQ2'17 average View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-glassdoor-job-search-for-ipad-and-iphone-makes-it-easier-to-apply-to-jobs-on-the-go-300525251.html SOURCE Glassdoor

