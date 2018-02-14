[September 25, 2017] New SAP® Data Hub Tames the Data Landscape

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the release of the SAP® Data Hub solution to enable businesses to overcome the complexity of their data systems and capitalize on the vast amounts of data they collect from a growing variety of sources. SAP Data Hub creates value across the diverse data landscape through data integration, data orchestration and data governance, as well as by creating powerful data pipelines that can accelerate positive business results. The announcement was made at the SAP Big Data Event being held at the SAP Hudson Yards office in New York City on Sept. 25. "Companies are looking for a unified and open approach to help them accelerate and expand the flow of data across their data landscapes for all users," said Bernd Leukert, Member of the Executive Board, Products & Innovation, SAP. "SAP Data Hub bridges the gap between Big Data and enterprise data, enabling companies to build applications that extract value from data across the organization, no matter if it lies in the cloud or on premise, in a data lake or the enterprise data warehouse, or in an SAP or non-SAP system." Enterprise data landscapes have grown increasingly complex with proliferating data sources and destinations, such as data lakes, enterprise data warehouses (EDWs), data marts, cloud applications, cloud storage and business intelligence tools. According to a new global study from SAP, 74 percent of IT decision makers said their data landscape was so complex that it limited agility, and 86 percent said there was much more they could do with their data if they could simply access it. SAP Data Hub establishes a new software category that allows data pipeline processing to be managed, shared and distributed across the enterprise with enterprise-ready monitoring and landscape management capabilities. "Our work is about helping our customers improve patient care and driving efficiencies across the healthcare value chain," said Adam Fecadu, chief information architect, McKesson Corp. "It starts with relentless focus on helping our customers and partners solve their toughest challenges. With numerous data sources, types and IT landscapes, we need a unified data solution across departments and business units to produce actionable insights and continuous innovation. SAP Data Hub is aligned with this vision." Better Understanding of the Data Landscape Gives Customers New Awareness of Opportunities and Risks

By providing a detailed and easily understood view across the data landscape — from SAP software sources such as the SAP HANA® platform or non-SAP sources such as Apache Hadoop — SAP Data Hub helps organizations understand data uses, interconnections and quality. It also allows them to understand the impact of data system changes before they happen. Enterprises can cost-effectively discover new data opportunities while resolving emerging data threats and helping ensur the correct pathway of data flow. Rapid Creation of Powerful Data Processing Pipelines That Accelerate and Expand Data Projects

The single design environment that SAP Data Hub provides allows the creation of powerful data pipelines that access, harmonize, transform and process information from a variety of sources across the organization. Pipeline creators can activate powerful libraries for computation and machine learning, such as TensorFlow. Data pipeline models can be easily copied, modified and reused to accelerate model creation and deployment. Allow for Agile, Data-Driven Applications That Deliver Faster Business Results

SAP Data Hub accelerates the creation and management of data pipelines that span varied data sources, and it provides fast execution of pipeline activities by distributing computational tasks to native environments where the data resides. This helps ensure that pipeline activities are completed as quickly as possible, allowing for powerful data-driven applications and faster business results. It also allows organizations to leverage existing investments in processing capabilities within solutions such as SAP HANA, Apache Hadoop, the SAP Vora™ solution and Apache Spark.

"SAP is taking a big step forward in making sense of data landscapes by simplifying and accelerating the flow of data from origination to consumption," said Mervin van der Spuy, chief data officer, ATB Financial. "SAP Data Hub supports open-source technologies, which is critical to our digital transformation strategy based on the SAP HANA platform. SAP Data Hub also fits into the SAP Leonardo system, which would allow us to explore emerging areas surrounding Big Data and machine learning, creating a strategic path forward for future collaboration and innovation adoption." The Tipping Point for Innovation

SAP Data Hub joins SAP Vora and SAP Cloud Platform Big Data Services as key parts of the SAP Leonardo digital innovation system. With solutions for Big Data from SAP and SAP Leonardo capabilities, enterprises can take a systematic approach to digital innovation across the enterprise at scale with minimal risk and disruption. To learn more about SAP Data Hub, watch this video and visit www.sap.com/datahub. For more information, visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews. About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 355,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. © 2017 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for additional trademark information and notices. For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727) For more information, press only:

Susan Miller, SAP, +1 (610) 661-9225, susan.miller@sap.com, ET

Scott Malinowski, SAP, +1 (617) 538 6297, scott.malinowski@sap.com, ET

SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com

Adam Novak, PAN Communications, +1 (617) 502-4300, sapplatform@pancomm.com, ET View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sap-data-hub-tames-the-data-landscape-300525216.html SOURCE SAP SE

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]