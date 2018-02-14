[September 25, 2017] New Solution Impact Analysis Report Says SMART by GEP Procurement Software Delivers Strong Increases In Efficiency, Effectiveness And Savings

- Study by research firm Ardent Partners reports that SMART by GEP delivers "big, positive impacts" to customers - GEP customers "uniformly believe that they have chosen the right technology partner" and "the results generated from using SMART by GEP bear this out" CLARK, New Jersey, Sept. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading global provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, today released a new study by well-known research firm Ardent Partners that analyzes the impact of SMART by GEP® source-to-pay procurement software on the operations of enterprise procurement organizations around the world. The SOLUTION IMPACT ANALYSISTM report found that SMART by GEP provided significant uplift across several key performance indicators, including quality, effectiveness, efficiency, and cost savings. "SMART by GEP made a big, positive impact on each of the customers who participated in this study," the report notes. "These customers uniformly believe that they have chosen the right technology partner and the results generated by using SMART by GEP bear this out." The full report with detailed findings, including case studies and metrics, is available for download at www.smartbygep.com/sia (complimentary to procurement, supply chain and IT professionals for a limited time). Ardent Partners is a Boston-based research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the supply management strategies, processes and technologies that drive business value and accelerate organizatioal transformation with the enterprise. This report was authored by Ardent's chief research officer, Andrew Bartolini — a globally-recognized expert in sourcing, procurement and supply management. The Solution Impact Analysis report by Ardent Partners helps business leaders understand the strategic, operational and financial impact of supply management solutions on the enterprise. The report highlights real-world source-to-pay automation and transformation experiences of customers and end-users, derived through a series of in-depth interviews and discussions. The experiences are then analyzed to identify common or shared results and benefits that result from an investment in the solutions, as well customer insights that can help others drive more value from their technology investments. The SMART by GEP unified source-to-pay procurement software platform is native to cloud, touch and mobile technologies. Offered through a SaaS/PaaS model, SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest throughput and processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities. The award-winning, SaaS-based S2P platform is native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, any time on any device.

About GEP GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and

shareholder value. Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people – this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. With 14 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. Recently named Best Supplier at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leading provider of source-to-pay procurement software by top industry and technology analysts, such as Forrester, Gartner, Spend Matters, PayStream and Ardent Partners. GEP also earns top honors in consulting and managed services from the industry's leading research firms, professional associations and journals, including Everest Group on its PEAK Matrices of Procurement Services Providers and Supply Chain Services Providers; NelsonHall on its NEAT Matrix of Global Procurement BPO Service Providers; HfS in its Blueprint Report on Procurement-as-a-Service; and ALM Intelligence in its Vanguard Reports on both Procurement Consulting and Supply Chain Consulting. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

Contact Al Girardi

Global VP, Marketing & Analyst Relations

GEP Worldwide

Phone: 732-382-6565

Email: al.girardi@gep.com Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg

