[September 25, 2017] New Lytx Video Services(SM), Together with the DriveCam® Safety Program, Helps Eliminate Blind Spots in Nearly Every Aspect of Fleet Operations

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx, the pioneer and innovator in leveraging the power of video for commercial and government fleets, is making it possible for fleet and operations managers to virtually be in a vehicle or in the field when it matters most – and up to a week later -- with its powerful new Lytx Video Services. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/7899252-lytx-video-services-program/ Lytx Video Services, a combination of an event recorder and video cameras – all cloud-connected -- and sophisticated but easy-to-use software, can help eliminate fleet and operations blindspots that keep fleets from being their most efficient, productive, and profitable. Imagine having a video camera rolling at the exact time when cargo was stolen. Or when a rookie driver takes a $150,000 truck out alone for the first time. Or when that passenger claimed to slip and fall. Or when a ready-mix concrete truck arrived to pour, but the customer wasn't ready. Or when a waste driver arrives to find a customer's bins overloaded…again. The benefits of Lytx Video Services are straightforward: Evaluation: Video evidence can help companies evaluate both driving and non-driving processes and procedures to improve the effectiveness of their operations.

Video evidence can help companies evaluate both driving and non-driving processes and procedures to improve the effectiveness of their operations. Verification: Video evidence can provide proof or confirmation of the true story, such as load delivery.

Video evidence can provide proof or confirmation of the true story, such as load delivery. Discovery: Video evidence can help reveal new revenue-generating opportunities or opportunities to improve customer service. Transforming Fleet Operations: 'Seeing More is Knowing More' Available as an integrated service enhancement to the market-leading DriveCam safety program, which helps organizations pinpoint and extract risk from their fleet, Lytx Video Services has a host of video functionality that is as much about the ease of using the video as it is about where that video may be captured. "Late in 2016, we introduced the Unisyn 'video without limits' platform and immediately went into beta testing where we discovered that, withsome key enhancements, the Unisyn platform could broaden into a host of services offering many more benefits than the original concept," said Lytx Chairman and CEO Brandon Nixon. "The key, we discovered was giving our clients the ability to easily – and quickly -- go back to a specific point in time to see exactly what happened, from any view they desired. This ability to see more – and therefore know and do more -- about what's happening in the vehicle and in the field could completely transform how a fleet operates." "We've been following Lytx for quite a while and they've been one of the key innovative forces in helping fleets maximize the power of video to improve safety, but Lytx Video Services extends that power to solve really tough operational problems for fleets," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Mobility Industry Analyst Krishna Chaithanya. "Lytx Video Services is positioned to offer a comprehensive portfolio for any fleet manager who wonders what happened – to their cargo, to their passengers, to their vehicle, or at the point of delivery. It can answer so many previously unanswerable questions." New ER-SF64 Event Recorder – Onboard, Cloud Connected DVR and

Connectivity to Third-Party Cameras

The DriveCam program with Lytx Video Services uses the new Lytx ER-SF64 event recorder equipped with features to give the user an abundance of video and data including: A driver-facing lens that captures only 12- or 20-second exception-based video clips, triggered when a driving event occurs, such as a hard brake or a sudden swerve.

triggered when a driving event occurs, such as a hard brake or a sudden swerve. An outside lens that has continually recording video plus the option to livestream video to your location when you need to see what's happening in real time.

plus the option to livestream video to your location when you need to see what's happening in real time. An onboard, cloud-connected digital video recorder (DVR) with a 64-gigabyte memory – enough to store video for about a week's worth of vehicle operations.

with a 64-gigabyte memory – enough to store video for about a week's worth of vehicle operations. The advanced sensors used by other Lytx event recorders to capture critical data about driving events, including accelerometers to detect speed, gyroscopes to detect motion, and GPS to detect location.

used by other Lytx event recorders to capture critical data about driving events, including accelerometers to detect speed, gyroscopes to detect motion, and GPS to detect location. Easy connections to third-party PAL- or NTSC-based cameras, including those already installed on client vehicles, enabling 360-degree views in and around the vehicle. With the addition of a small piece of hardware called the Lytx Hub™, Lytx Video Services can accommodate up to 12 additional camera views – four cameras per hub, and 3 hubs per vehicle -- as well as the ER-SF64. Lytx Workspace: An Integrated Video Command Center To Find The Exact Video You Need Data and video from the DriveCam program and Lytx Video Services are accessed via the new Lytx Workspace, an intuitive and sophisticated web-based command center, to efficiently manage fleet safety and operations functions. The Workspace has an enhanced DriveCam program dashboard with prioritized coaching events, at-a-glance driver ranking, and more, to help fleet managers and coaches spend their time where it's needed most. For Lytx Video Services, users can live-stream video in the Workspace, as well as customize and manage their program settings in the Workspace to streamline what recorded video they choose to watch and/or download. "No two fleet operations are the same, and that's why we engineered in the ability to customize services to solve a fleet's unique challenges," said Nixon. Lytx Video Services uses a highly configurable system of tagging – including cloud-based triggers from third-party systems for fleet tracking, critical events and limitless custom configurations -- to organize video, allowing the user to simply search and find video clips related to specific tags. From there, users can choose the length of the video clip they desire, and download it without delay. Clips from all continually recording camera views, including third-party cameras, are gathered, synchronized and delivered to the user's Workspace dashboard for review. "We've solved the most daunting challenge of having hours upon hours of video, and that's the time it takes to find the exact video clip you need," said Nixon. "Your video views are served up quickly in seconds to a single screen, revealing a fuller picture of a single event." Lee Robledo, vice president of Safety and Loss Control at NFI Industries said that Lytx Video Services has helped NFI be more efficient in ways they hadn't anticipated. "We've had the experience where our managers have gone to a live feed once they've been notified by their driver that they're having an issue with the customer," he said. "Now you have concrete proof that you can talk to your customer about." Lytx Video Services will be available in the first quarter of 2018. About Lytx

At Lytx® we harness the power of video to transform fleets with improved safety, efficiency, productivity, and profitability. Our flagship service, the Lytx DriveCam® video safety program, sets the standard for driver safety in the industries we serve. Lytx Video ServicesSM delivers multiple video views per vehicles, with a highly configurable user interface to provide fleet managers unparalleled visibility into their fleet operations, both in the moment and up to a week later. RAIR® Compliance Services helps DOT-regulated fleets comply with safety regulations, complementing the DriveCam® Program. Lytx ActiveVision® service helps fleets detect and address distracted and drowsy driving, both in real time and over time, and additional services offer virtually limitless for fleets and field operations of any profile. We protect more than 2,200 commercial and government fleet clients worldwide who drive billions of miles each year. We enable our clients to realize significant ROI by lowering operating and insurance costs, while achieving greater efficiency and compliance. Most of all, we strive to help save lives – on our roads and in our communities, every day. Lytx is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. For more information, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, or on our YouTube channel. Contact: Lytx

Gretchen Griswold

858.926.2445

ggriswold@lytx.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lytx-video-servicessm-together-with-the-drivecam-safety-program-helps-eliminate-blind-spots-in-nearly-every-aspect-of-fleet-operations-300524479.html SOURCE Lytx

