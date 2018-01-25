[September 22, 2017] New Flipsy Local Search Feature Makes It Easy to Sell iPhones to Local Stores

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipsy.com -- the world's most comprehensive smartphone buyback price comparison engine -- today announced the addition of Flipsy Local to its free suite of phone value research tools. The new feature finds nearby stores that offer cash or trade-in credit for used iPhones and other smartphones. Flipsy Local discovers local stores that offer instant payment, including: Apple Store

Best Buy

GameStop

Independent retailers

Pawn shops

Cell phone repair shops

ecoATM kiosks "The addition of Flipsy Local bridges the gap between getting an offer and getting paid," said Flipsy.com Chief Technology Officer Morgan MacArthur. "Though online phone trade-in companies tend to pay more than local options, some people would prefer to skip the shiping and get paid right away. Flipsy Local Search connects them with local buyers so they can cash in today." The new local search feature cements Flipsy's place as the definitive phone-selling research tool. Flipsy.com makes it easy to find: Phone bluebook values, which show people how much their phones are worth on the private market (Craigslist, Ebay, Facebook Marketplace, LetGo)

The highest-paying online phone buyback and trade-in offers, so people can get more money for their phones with guaranteed sales and payment

Local selling options, so people can sell their phones and get paid on the same day To try Flipsy Local, visit https://www.flipsy.com and search for any smartphone.

Since 2012, Flipsy has provided sellers with real-time, accurate pricing for iPhones, Android phones, other smartphones and textbooks by aggregating current online sales prices. Flipsy is also a leading buyback vendor search engine that connects device sellers with buyers. Flipsy is a product of Direct Textbook, which operates one of the world's most comprehensive textbook price comparison search engines. Media Contact:

Brian Morris

Communications Coordinator

brian@flipsy.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-flipsy-local-search-feature-makes-it-easy-to-sell-iphones-to-local-stores-300524180.html SOURCE Flipsy.com

