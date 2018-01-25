[September 22, 2017] New Online Tool Launched to help Canadians with Disabilities plan for the future

VANCOUVER, Sept. 22, 2017 /CNW/ - Plan Institute and Prosper Canada today launched the online Future Planning Tool to help persons with disabilities and those who support them to plan for the future. The Future Planning Tool is intended to promote long-term well-being for Canadians with disabilities by helping them and their families to accomplish their future planning goals, including financial planning, housing, relationships and more. "We know that future planning for someone with a disability can be a difficult and complicated task," said Tim Ames, Executive Director, Plan Institute. "The Future Planning Tool simplifies the process and guides users through the steps of planning for a good life." Available in English and French, the tool is user-friendly, easy to navigate and helps simplify complex planning steps to ultimately develop a personalized future plan. In addition to taking users through various planning steps, it ontains a comprehensive library of relevant tools, information, and resources that can help further support individuals to achieve their goals. "We're very excited to be launching this tool in partnership with Plan Institute," said Elizabeth Mulholland, Chief Executive Officer, Prosper Canada. "With the online tools we develop, we're harnessing technology to make financial planning and decision-making easier for individuals and families, and helping parents build a better financial future for their children." Funded in part by the Government of Canada's Social Development Partnerships Program – Disability Component, the Future Planning Tool is currently available for use by residents in British Columbia and Ontario. It can be accessed at www.futureplanningtool.ca.

About Plan Institute

Plan Institute is a national non-profit social enterprise that works to improve the lives of people with disabilities and their families through policy reform, community-based projects and education. To learn more about Plan Institute, visit planinstitute.ca About Prosper Canada

Prosper Canada, is a national charity dedicated to expanding economic opportunity for Canadians living in poverty through program and policy innovation. Prosper Canada works with government, business and community partners to develop and promote financial policies, programs and resources that remove barriers and help more Canadians to prosper. The Prosper Canada Centre for Financial Literacy is co-founded and supported by TD Bank Group. To learn more about Prosper Canada and the Prosper Canada Centre for Financial Literacy, please visit www.prospercanada.org. SOURCE Plan Institute

