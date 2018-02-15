|
|[September 22, 2017]
New Poll Finds Significant Natural Disaster Preparedness Gap Among Americans
Following hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the Property Casualty Insurers
Association of America (PCI) is encouraging Americans to increase their
commitment to natural disaster preparation. A poll taken prior to the
storms found that fewer than one quarter of Americans have taken the
following steps to be prepared: creating a disaster response plan (22%),
conducting a home inventory (18%) or taking action to reduce the amount
of damage their property may experience when severe weather occurs
(23%), despite three quarters of Americans (72%) thinking natural
disasters are occurring more often than ever before.
"Our thoughts are with the individuals and communities recovering from
Harvey and Irma," said Chris Hackett, senior director - personal lines
policy for PCI. "The insurance industry is focused on helping the
affected residents get their lives in order and serving as a catalyst
for rebuilding. However, Harvey and Irma serve as a wakeup call to the
entire nation on the importance of natural disaster preparation. Our
poll revealed that many people may be overestimating their preparedness
for natural disasters based on actual steps they are taking to be ready."
The survey conducted online within the United States by Harris Poll on
behalf of PCI between August 10-14, 2017 among 2,023 adults ages 18 and
older found that more than 3 in 5 Americans (61%) say they are prepared
for natural disasters or severe weather. Additionally, 71 percent of
Americans say they have enough insurance to cover their losses from
natural disasters or severe weather. However, only 28 percent have
conducted an annual insurance check up to make sure they are adequately
covered and only 15 percent have talked with their agent or insurer
about additional coverages such as flood insurance.
"This gap in preparedness could be the difference in how smooth your
recovery will be in the aftermath of a storm or other natural disaster,"
said Hackett. "The best way to reduce the chance you're surprised if you
sustain damage due to a severe weather event or natural disaster, is to
talk with your insurance agent or company each year to go over your
coverage. As Harvey and Irma demonstrated, flooding often accompanies
natural disasters. However, our poll found that only 11 percent of
Americans have this coverage. An insurance agent can assist consumers in
purchasing this vital protection."
Through their homes, most Americans have a large portion of their
personal net worth exposed to catastrophic loss, which makes planning
financially for the possibility of disaster critical. Nevertheless, a
shocking one-third of Americans (33%) admit that they have done nothing
to financially prepare for a natural disaster. Less than half of
Americans (44%) say they have maintained adeqate savings or have cash
on hand to meet short term expenses that arise following a natural
disaster.
"Insurance is the foundation for keeping a family's economic safety net
strong," said Hackett. "There are a few simple steps people can take in
advance of a natural disaster to make the recovery process easier. We
encourage consumers to know the severe weather and emergency warning
signals used in their community and be prepared to take cover when
alerted. Maintaining an emergency supply kit with a radio, flashlight,
batteries and first-aid items is the first step in preparation. Other
steps include conducting drills with your family and ensuring that your
property is adequately insured."
This is National Preparedness Month and there is no better time to make
an emergency preparedness plan for yourself, family and friends than now.
PCI 5 Steps to Being Financially Ready:
1. Conduct a yearly insurance review of your insurance policy and
limits: This will help to ensure you are adequately insured and
better able to weather a catastrophic loss. Also, ask your agent or
insurer about deductibles and discounts that may be available.
2. Talk with your insurance company or agent about additional
coverage options such as flood or earthquake insurance: The
standard homeowners policy does not cover losses that result from floods
or earthquakes.
3. Consider things you can do to reduce damage to your property:
Taking action to reduce the amount of damage that may occur when severe
weather occurs can reduce insurance costs and help speed the recovery
process after a natural disaster.
4. Take a home inventory by using your smartphone: An
inventory lists your home's contents so you can quickly and easily
account for all of your belongings and report the loss to your insurance
company.
5. Prepare for power outages, inconveniences and scams that could
affect your finances: As severe weather approaches, fill up your
gas tank in case you have to evacuate, have some cash on hand for
emergencies and charge all your electronic devices. After a storm,
insurers may be able to assist policyholders with paying for expenses
such as temporary housing if their property is determined to be
uninhabitable due to the storm.
PCI is composed of nearly 1,000 member companies, representing the
broadest cross section of insurers of any national trade association.
PCI members write more than $183 billion in annual premium, 35 percent
of the nation's property casualty insurance. Member companies write 42
percent of the U.S. automobile insurance market, 27 percent of the
homeowners market, 32 percent of the commercial property and liability
market and 34 percent of the private workers compensation market.
