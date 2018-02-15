[September 21, 2017] New 'Yes on Issue 2' TV Ad Tells Truth About Michael Weinstein

The Yes on Issue 2 Campaign has launched a new ad to tell the truth about international humanitarian and leader of the nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation Michael Weinstein. The ad comes as big drug companies are spending millions of dollars to carpet Ohio airwaves with TV ads that demonize Mr. Weinstein and spread lies and misinformation to voters, all to protect their huge profits. View the ad here. "Our campaign has been open, transparent and accountable. This new ad showcases Michael Weinstein's humanitarian efforts in the United States and across the globe. Big drug company CEOs are trying to demonize Mr. Weinstein, while at the same time they're so ashamed of the campaign they're running here in Ohio that they've hidden behind a bogus nonprofit to spend millions on lying, misleading TV as," said Dennis Willard, spokesperson for Yes on Issue 2. Michael Weinstein is not a big drug company CEO but rather a humanitarian and international nonprofit leader of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which is the largest provider of HIV/AIDS testing in the world. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has served more than 17,000 Ohioans over the past three years and has offices in Cleveland and Columbus. Background on Ohio Ballot Issue 2

The Yes on Issue 2 campaign is a broad-based, bi-partisan coalition. More than 200,000 Ohio voters signed petitions to put an amendment on the ballot in November that will lower drug prices for over 4 million Ohioans, including 164,000 children, save taxpayers $400 million annually, reduce healthcare costs for everyone and teach greedy drug companies and their CEOs a lesson. You can learn more by visiting yesonissue2.com or following us on Facebook and Twitter.

