|[September 21, 2017]
New 'Yes on Issue 2' TV Ad Tells Truth About Michael Weinstein
The Yes on Issue 2 Campaign has launched a new ad to tell the truth
about international humanitarian and leader of the nonprofit AIDS
Healthcare Foundation Michael Weinstein. The ad comes as big drug
companies are spending millions of dollars to carpet Ohio airwaves with
TV ads that demonize Mr. Weinstein and spread lies and misinformation to
voters, all to protect their huge profits.
View
the ad here.
"Our campaign has been open, transparent and accountable. This new ad
showcases Michael Weinstein's humanitarian efforts in the United States
and across the globe. Big drug company CEOs are trying to demonize Mr.
Weinstein, while at the same time they're so ashamed of the campaign
they're running here in Ohio that they've hidden behind a bogus
nonprofit to spend millions on lying, misleading TV as," said
Dennis Willard, spokesperson for Yes on Issue 2.
Michael Weinstein is not a big drug company CEO but rather a
humanitarian and international nonprofit leader of the AIDS Healthcare
Foundation, which is the largest provider of HIV/AIDS testing in the
world. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has served more than 17,000
Ohioans over the past three years and has offices in Cleveland and
Columbus.
Background on Ohio Ballot Issue 2
The Yes on Issue 2 campaign is a broad-based, bi-partisan coalition.
More than 200,000 Ohio voters signed petitions to put an amendment on
the ballot in November that will lower drug prices for over 4 million
Ohioans, including 164,000 children, save taxpayers $400 million
annually, reduce healthcare costs for everyone and teach greedy drug
companies and their CEOs a lesson.
