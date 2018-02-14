|
New Study: General Purpose Cloud Migration Playbook Falls Short when Moving Mission Critical Workloads
Virtustream,
the enterprise-class cloud company and a Dell (News - Alert) Technologies business,
today announced Cloud
Migration: Critical Drivers for Success, a July 2017
commissioned study conducted by Forrester (News - Alert) Consulting on behalf of
Virtustream. According to the study's findings, enterprises have found
that standard cloud migration models are insufficient when moving
mission critical workloads and require a specialized approach. The study
also provides new insights into key obstacles organizations face when
migrating enterprise-level applications and systems to the cloud.
"Cloud migration is distinctly harder than cloud adoption," according to
the study, which was discussed in a recent webinar with special guest,
Forrester Principal Analyst, Lauren Nelson. "Megacloud environments are
not built optimally for all applications. New apps can be designed to
run on these horizontally scaling environments in micro service-based
architectures, but existing workloads have structural incompatibilities
with these platforms. Force fitting a 'lift and shift' approach to
migrating some apps, particularly mission critical ones, often results
in firms choosing between cost and performance."
The study, which is based on a global survey of 500 IT decision makers
at businesses with more than 500 employees, notes that almost half of
the cloud migrators questioned are utilizing more than one cloud
platform. The study also notes that "many are finding out that each
platform has both strengths and weaknesses, and some apps are a better
fit for one platform over others."
Some organizations may still believe in a "one size fits all" approach
to cloud migration; however, in practice it is much more complex. Most
cloud migrators surveyed take an app-by-app approach and incorporate
multiple vendors into the process. Only 32 percent of those surveyed
relied on a single megacloud vendor for migration, signaling a
preference for multi-cloud.
According to the study, cloud computing strategies have been widely
adopted by enterprises, and the migration of mission critical apps to
the cloud continues to grow. On average, organizations engaged in active
cloud projects today have migrated 44 percent of their apps, and by
2019, this is exected to reach 62 percent.
The study also finds that 49 percent of companies surveyed want the
ability to scale resources and costs up and down. Further, 53 percent
are migrating to the cloud in order to free up time to focus on their
own core differentiators, and 52 percent have embarked on a cloud
migration journey to achieve cost savings.
When it comes to selecting a provider, 62 percent of respondents cited
performance as a key consideration, with security requirements next at
58 percent, followed by compliance requirements at 50 percent. In
addition to selecting the right provider, they must also take into
account the substantive internal resources that are required as well; 47
percent cited having more than 50 people dedicated to the process, and
almost half of organizations spend over $1 million on human and IT
capital to migrate mission critical apps to the cloud.
Other highlights from the study include:
Performance
-
Eighty-nine percent of respondents noted they have experienced
performance challenges when migrating mission-critical apps
-
Forty-two percent of respondents cited latency between on- and
off-premises applications and dependencies on other apps not in the
cloud as the top two performance challenges encountered while moving
mission-critical apps to the cloud.
-
As one respondent - a VP at a global enterprise bank noted -
"performance means the difference between supporting a customer and
losing a customer in our industry."
Cost
-
Rewriting apps (41 percent), connecting back to the organization's
data center (33 percent), and software database licenses (33 percent)
were cited as the top challenges associated with cost.
-
Nearly all organizations (89 percent) face challenges associated with
cost when migrating mission critical apps to the cloud.
Security
-
Of those surveyed, 48% say security is the most concerning challenge
in their migration projects
-
Forty-two percent cite protecting personal information as their most
important security challenge when moving mission critical apps to the
cloud
"This study highlights how different applications have different
use-case characteristics, and reinforces why Virtustream has architected
and operates its cloud to address the specific requirements of migrating
business-critical applications," said Simon Walsh, COO, Virtustream.
"This approach shortens time-to-value for our customers without
compromising on security, application performance and cost efficiency."
