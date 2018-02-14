[September 21, 2017] New JPR Report Available: CAD in the Cloud - Market Trends 2017

Jon Peddie Research and Business Advantage Group announce the availability of their collaborative report on CAD in the Cloud: The CiC Market Trends 2017 report. Extensive details supporting the highlights in this media alert are available here. This report is built on worldwide research conducted by each firm, additional industry data, and insights from JPR analysts. It delivers a view of rapidly-emerging trends, usage plans, management and infrastructure approaches, hardware considerations, and perceptions on importance of the technology, benefits, enablers and inhibitors, and vendor awareness. CAD/CAM/CAE is in early stages of cloud-based workflow adoption, with 23% of survey respondents stating they "have already implemented CiC or are planning to within 12 months." This acceptance combined with aggressive moves from some vendors towards cloud-based provisioning of applications and services, and with increasing confidence in content sharing services, we expect faster acceptance of CiC than previously thought. CiC is the solution to pent-up demand for more distributed and economic computing capabilities. Just as the tablet was a disruptive technology to the PC, CiC will have the same effect on workstations and CAD. Early adopters of CiC are evenly distributed by industry sector, with Manufacturing pulling slightly head of AEC in plans to adopt. When asked which CAD software vendors come to mind when thinking about Cloud based CAD, most survey participants were aware of Autodesk (News - Alert) (55%), followed by Onshape (26%). Approximately 70% of AEC industry respondents are aware of Autodesk as a vendor of CiC solutions, however in Manufacturing, vendor awareness is on par between Autodesk (38%) and Onshape (34%). For detail on AEC vs. Manufacturing survey responses, visit here. The report addresses the interests of the CAD/CAM/CAE/PLM and PDM industry. It provides insight by sectors, geography, company size, decision making authority, and into the thinking of engineers, designers, architects and managers. The report is available for purchase in the JPR store or from Business Advantage and cost of license varies:

Less than 10 people US$4,999

10 to 100 people US$6,500

Large firm/site license US$10,000 About Jon Peddie Research:

Active in graphics and multimedia for more than 30 years, Dr. Jon Peddie was given the 2015 Life Time Achievement award from the CAAD society. Kathleen Maher is an experienced analyst tracking content creation and design software and is Editor-in-Chief of JPR's TechWatch Report. Jon Peddie Research provides consulting, research, and specialized services to technology companies. www.jonpeddie.com About Business Advantage: Formed in 1992, Business Advantage is a B2B market research, business development and marketing consulting practice operating in the global IT, Digital Communication and Telecommunications sectors. www.business-advantage.com Jon Peddie's Market Watch is a trademark of Jon Peddie Research. All other tradenames and trademarks are property of respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170921005619/en/

