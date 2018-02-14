|
|[September 21, 2017]
New JPR Report Available: CAD in the Cloud - Market Trends 2017
Jon Peddie Research and Business Advantage Group announce the
availability of their collaborative report on CAD in the Cloud: The CiC
Market Trends 2017 report. Extensive details supporting the highlights
in this media alert are available here.
This report is built on worldwide research conducted by each firm,
additional industry data, and insights from JPR analysts. It delivers a
view of rapidly-emerging trends, usage plans, management and
infrastructure approaches, hardware considerations, and perceptions on
importance of the technology, benefits, enablers and inhibitors, and
vendor awareness.
CAD/CAM/CAE is in early stages of cloud-based workflow adoption, with
23% of survey respondents stating they "have already implemented CiC or
are planning to within 12 months." This acceptance combined with
aggressive moves from some vendors towards cloud-based provisioning of
applications and services, and with increasing confidence in content
sharing services, we expect faster acceptance of CiC than previously
thought. CiC is the solution to pent-up demand for more distributed and
economic computing capabilities. Just as the tablet was a disruptive
technology to the PC, CiC will have the same effect on workstations and
CAD.
Early adopters of CiC are evenly distributed by industry sector, with
Manufacturing pulling slightly head of AEC in plans to adopt. When
asked which CAD software vendors come to mind when thinking about Cloud
based CAD, most survey participants were aware of Autodesk (News - Alert) (55%),
followed by Onshape (26%). Approximately 70% of AEC industry respondents
are aware of Autodesk as a vendor of CiC solutions, however in
Manufacturing, vendor awareness is on par between Autodesk (38%) and
Onshape (34%). For detail on AEC vs. Manufacturing survey responses,
visit here.
The report addresses the interests of the CAD/CAM/CAE/PLM and PDM
industry. It provides insight by sectors, geography, company size,
decision making authority, and into the thinking of engineers,
designers, architects and managers.
The report is available for purchase in the JPR
store or from Business Advantage and cost of license varies:
Less than 10 people US$4,999
10 to 100 people US$6,500
Large firm/site license US$10,000
About Jon Peddie Research:
Active in graphics and multimedia
for more than 30 years, Dr. Jon Peddie was given the 2015 Life Time
Achievement award from the CAAD society. Kathleen Maher is an
experienced analyst tracking content creation and design software and is
Editor-in-Chief of JPR's TechWatch Report. Jon Peddie Research provides
consulting, research, and specialized services to technology companies. www.jonpeddie.com
About Business Advantage: Formed in 1992, Business Advantage is a
B2B market research, business development and marketing consulting
practice operating in the global IT, Digital Communication and
Telecommunications sectors. www.business-advantage.com
