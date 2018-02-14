[September 21, 2017] New Phoenix Children's Hospital Emergency Department and Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center Offers Philips Solutions for Connected Patient Experience and Improved Outcomes

Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG, AEX:PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Phoenix Children's Hospital, a U.S. News and World Report "Best Children's Hospital," today announced the opening of a new Emergency Department (ED) and Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center, which will feature connected solutions from Philips (News - Alert) . In its 15-year, long-term, strategic agreement, Phoenix Children's collaborates with Philips to further drive clinical excellence and improve the patient and staff experience. The new, $40 million, 42,000-square-foot ED, will dramatically increase Phoenix Children's emergency and trauma care capacity while meeting the demands of Arizona's burgeoning pediatric population. Phoenix Children's new ED and Trauma Center offers access to the full breadth and depth of Philips' advanced medical solutions for the emergency environment, including imaging systems in computed tomography (CT), digital radiography, ultrasound and IntelliVue patient monitors that allow a clinician to see lab results right from a patient's bedside. It is the second pediatric hospital in the nation, and the fourth in the world, to offer access to Philips IQon Spectral CT scanner, which provides critical imaging of traumatic injuries, tumors, vascular structures and infections with a single CT scan, thereby allowing earlier diagnosis and helping providers refine their treatment strategy. "Traumatic injuries are the leading cause of death among Arizona children between the ages of 1 and 16, which is why highly specialized emergency and trauma services are some of the biggest priorities for our team," said Dr. Richard Towbin, Chief of Radiology at Phoenix Children's Hospital. "We are fortunate to work with a partner like Philips who understands the complexity of treating children. With cutting edge technology like the IQon Spectral CT, we can make quicker diagnoses with very low-dose, higly detailed scans. Our new center paired with these technologies will help us continue to safely monitor and examine patients, and ultimately save the lives of more children." Phoenix Children's original ED and Trauma Center was designed to treat 22,000 children annually, but saw more than 83,000 patients last year alone. With Arizona's expanding population, the Hospital strategically planned for the needs of this growing community, building the new center with the capacity to accommodate 100,000 patients each year. "Phoenix Children's ED and Trauma Center is one of the busiest pediatric centers nationwide, which made it very important for them to gather insights from clinical teams while researching usage and workflow," said Brent Shafer, CEO of Philips North America. "By utilizing new, relevant, connected solutions and services from Philips in their ED and Trauma Center, Phoenix Children's will expand its high standards of care to meet the growing pediatric needs of the community, providing a better experience for its patients and clinical teams. The Hospital's teams are at the frontier of using technology to make a meaningful difference in local communities, breaking down organizational boundaries and moving closer to seamless care."

Recent research from Philips and the George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences reveals key ED insights, including how access to primary care can lower ED usage. Phoenix Children's agrees with the findings in this research, and has made investments in its ED and Trauma Center, as well as its accountable care organization, Phoenix Children's Care Network (PCCN). PCCN is an alliance of more than 1,000 pediatric primary care providers and specialists from across the state committed to providing Arizona children the care they need to live healthy lives and avoid more trips to the ED. The full Philips research report is available for download here. The ED and Trauma Center at Phoenix Children's Hospital is open to the public as of September 20, 2017. For more information on the full suite of Philips clinical informatics and imaging solutions being utilized in the new ED, visit this website and follow @Philips. About Royal Philips Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG, AEX:PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2016 sales of EUR 17.4 billion and employs approximately 71,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter. About Phoenix Children's Hospital Phoenix Children's Hospital is Arizona's only children's hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals. Phoenix Children's provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children's hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children's provides care across more than 75 pediatric specialties. The Hospital is poised for continued growth in quality patient care, research and medical education. For more information about the hospital, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170921005190/en/

