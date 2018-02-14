|
|[September 21, 2017]
|
New Phoenix Children's Hospital Emergency Department and Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center Offers Philips Solutions for Connected Patient Experience and Improved Outcomes
Royal
Philips (NYSE:PHG, AEX:PHIA), a global leader in health technology,
and Phoenix
Children's Hospital, a U.S. News and World Report "Best Children's
Hospital," today announced the opening of a new Emergency Department
(ED) and Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center, which will feature connected
solutions from Philips (News - Alert). In its 15-year, long-term,
strategic agreement, Phoenix Children's collaborates with Philips to
further drive clinical excellence and improve the patient and staff
experience. The new, $40 million, 42,000-square-foot ED, will
dramatically increase Phoenix Children's emergency and trauma care
capacity while meeting the demands of Arizona's burgeoning pediatric
population.
Phoenix Children's new ED and Trauma Center offers access to the full
breadth and depth of Philips' advanced medical solutions for the
emergency environment, including imaging systems in computed tomography
(CT), digital radiography, ultrasound and IntelliVue
patient monitors that allow a clinician to see lab results right
from a patient's bedside. It is the second pediatric hospital in the
nation, and the fourth in the world, to offer access to Philips
IQon Spectral CT scanner, which provides critical imaging of
traumatic injuries, tumors, vascular structures and infections with a
single CT scan, thereby allowing earlier diagnosis and helping providers
refine their treatment strategy.
"Traumatic injuries are the leading cause of death among Arizona
children between the ages of 1 and 16, which is why highly specialized
emergency and trauma services are some of the biggest priorities for our
team," said Dr. Richard Towbin, Chief of Radiology at Phoenix Children's
Hospital. "We are fortunate to work with a partner like Philips who
understands the complexity of treating children. With cutting edge
technology like the IQon Spectral CT, we can make quicker diagnoses with
very low-dose, higly detailed scans. Our new center paired with these
technologies will help us continue to safely monitor and examine
patients, and ultimately save the lives of more children."
Phoenix Children's original ED and Trauma Center was designed to treat
22,000 children annually, but saw more than 83,000 patients last year
alone. With Arizona's expanding population, the Hospital strategically
planned for the needs of this growing community, building the new center
with the capacity to accommodate 100,000 patients each year.
"Phoenix Children's ED and Trauma Center is one of the busiest pediatric
centers nationwide, which made it very important for them to gather
insights from clinical teams while researching usage and workflow," said Brent
Shafer, CEO of Philips
North America. "By utilizing new, relevant, connected solutions and
services from Philips in their ED and Trauma Center, Phoenix Children's
will expand its high standards of care to meet the growing pediatric
needs of the community, providing a better experience for its patients
and clinical teams. The Hospital's teams are at the frontier of using
technology to make a meaningful difference in local communities,
breaking down organizational boundaries and moving closer to seamless
care."
Recent
research from Philips and the George Washington University School of
Medicine & Health Sciences reveals key ED insights, including how access
to primary care can lower ED usage. Phoenix Children's agrees with the
findings in this research, and has made investments in its ED and Trauma
Center, as well as its accountable care organization, Phoenix
Children's Care Network (PCCN). PCCN is
an alliance of more than 1,000 pediatric primary care providers and
specialists from across the state committed to providing Arizona
children the care they need to live healthy lives and avoid more trips
to the ED. The full Philips research report is available for download here.
The ED and Trauma Center at Phoenix Children's Hospital is open to the
public as of September 20, 2017.
For more information on the full suite of Philips clinical informatics
and imaging solutions being utilized in the new ED, visit this
website and follow @Philips.
About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG, AEX:PHIA) is a leading health technology
company focused on improving people's health and enabling better
outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention,
to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced
technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated
solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in
diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health
informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips'
health technology portfolio generated 2016 sales of EUR 17.4 billion and
employs approximately 71,000 employees with sales and services in more
than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.
About Phoenix Children's Hospital
Phoenix Children's Hospital is Arizona's only children's hospital
recognized by U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals.
Phoenix Children's provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma,
emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and
throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children's hospitals in
the country, Phoenix Children's provides care across more than 75
pediatric specialties. The Hospital is poised for continued growth in
quality patient care, research and medical education. For more
information about the hospital, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org.
