New Report Highlights Key Findings from 100 Healthiest Employers in America including Humana, OrthoCarolina and Wellnext

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthiest Employers Awards Program, powered by Springbuk, unveiled their listing of 100 Healthiest Employers in America (H100) for 2017 at the Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) Captivate Conference in Chicago, Illinois. In collaboration with Fitbit Health Solutions, Springbuk also released the 2017 State of Corporate Wellness Report highlighting key trends from America's Heathiest Employers. 100 Healthiest Employers in America for 2017 driving positive outcomes for population health Now in its fifth year, the H100 recognizes companies who achieved success in improving the health of their employees through wellness programs. Among the 100 companies named, the top three spots were awarded to: Wellnext: The manufacturer of nutritional products based out of Sunrise, Florida took home the top spot in the rankings, thanks in large part to their wellness initiatives that leverage robust amounts of data and wellness coaching sessions for employees. OrthoCarolina: The Charlotte, NC orthopedic practice offers a wellness program to all employees, known as "Be Well." With over 90 percent of the staff meeting annual preventive care guidelines, and a data analytics strategy, they have a lowered their three-year medical cost trend increase by nearly 10%. Humana: Louisville -based insurance company, Humana, has tracked population health metrics since 2011. Key successes of their program include employee biometric screening compliance of 87%, 51.6% of employees achieving 2.5 hours of weekly physical activity, and elevated blood pressure reduction of over fifty percent. Companies honored on the H100 ranged in size from 13 employees to over 160,000 employees. With representation from dozens of industries, H100 honorees are recognized for their vision, culture, expertise, feedback process, metrics tracked and technological prowess. A full write-up on each of the 100 Healthiest Employers for 2017 is available on the Springbuk website. "We're at an important moment in health. The confluence of data, technology and rise of specialized vendors are giving employers the tools they need to help stabilize cost and improve their population' health," said Phil Daniels, Co-Founder of the Healthiest Employer awards program. "What organizations choose to do in this moment will shape the future of healthcare in America." The State of Corporate Wellness Report show's America's Healthiest Employers are using technology, including wearables, to improve the health of their employees and measure success of their wellness programs In collaboration with Fitbit Health Solutions, Springbuk released the 2017 State of Corporate Wellness Report highlighting key trends found among America's Healthiest Employers. Using data from more than 8,000 companies the report finds that companies are focused on chronic disease management as well as measuring health outcomes and financial impact of their wellness programs. A majority (55%) of America's Healthiest Employers also use financial incentives such as reduced health insurance premiums and say those incentives have led to documented behavior change.

"The State of Corporate Wellness report shows that more than 35% of America's Healthiest Employers are using wearable technology, like Fitbit, to help drive engagement with employees, improve health outcomes and lower healthcare costs – 10% increase in usage since 2015," said Adam Pellegrini, General Manager, Fitbit Health Solutions. "This increase in adoption shows that wearables are a key component of the most effective wellness programs." The full report, including actionable insights for putting these trends to work for employers can be found on the Fitbit Health Solutions website. Companies recognized for innovation and effectiveness of wellness programs The first ever Healthiest Employers Wellness Award winners were also announced on Tuesday. The Healthiest Employers Wellness Awards recognizes companies across 10 categories such as best use of data and technology, best comprehensive wellness strategy and best return on investment. In the first year of this program, there were more than 400 submissions and 22 winners selected. More information on the 2017 Wellness Awards winners is available on the Springbuk website. About Healthiest Employers

Healthiest Employers is the leading non-biased recognition program for U.S. corporate population health. Since 2009, Healthiest Employers has conducted thousands of assessments recognizing the nation's leaders in corporate wellness. The Healthiest Employers family of recognition programs includes the Healthiest Employer Designation (regional), the Healthiest 100 Ranking (national), and the Healthiest Employers Wellness Awards for Program Innovation (national). The Healthiest Employer Designation is awarded regionally in 45 cities and analyzes six key areas of workplace wellness: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communication and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics. Organizations of all sizes and industries are encouraged to apply throughout the year. The Healthiest 100 is a national ranking of the 100 Healthiest Workplaces in America. This application is open to any regional Healthiest Employer designee and scores each company's population health outcomes according to a rigorous methodology. The H100 ranking is determined by weighting across the local and national assessments. The Healthiest Employers Wellness Awards recognize innovation and effectiveness in corporate wellness at a national level in ten categories. Any U.S. employer with a health/wellness program is eligible to apply. Learn more at HealthiestEmployers.com. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-highlights-key-findings-from-100-healthiest-employers-in-america-including-humana-orthocarolina-and-wellnext-300523400.html SOURCE Healthiest Employers

