[September 21, 2017] New XC40 Completes Global Volvo Line-Up for Fast-Growing Premium SUV Segment

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, September 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- - With Photo Volvo Cars, the premium carmaker, today further expands its line-up of SUVs with the launch of its new XC40 small premium SUV in Milan, Italy. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8181851-volvo-xc40-premium-suv/ At the same time as it introduces the XC40, Volvo Cars also reinvents the traditional model of car ownership with its new 'Care by Volvo' subscription service. Care by Volvo, first available on the XC40 from launch, makes having a car as transparent, easy and hassle free as having a phone. XC40 drivers will also be the first Volvo customers who can share their car with friends and family via Volvo on Call with a new digital key technology. Car sharing comes as standard for Care by Volvo customers. The arrival of the XC40 means that for the first time in its history, Volvo Cars has three new, globally available SUVs in what is the fastest growing segment of the automotive market, paving the way for further growth in terms of sales and profitability. The new XC40 is the first model on Volvo Cars' new modular vehicle architecture (CMA), which will underpin all other upcoming cars in the 40 Series including fully electrified vehicles. Co-developed within Geely, CMA provides the company with the necessary economies of scale for this segment. "The XC40 i our first entry in the small SUV segment, broadening the appeal of the Volvo brand and moving it in a new direction," said Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive. "It represents a fresh, creative and distinctive new member of the Volvo line-up. So it only feels natural to reveal the XC40 here in Milan, a buzzing European hotspot for fashion, art, design and lifestyle." In terms of technology, the XC40 brings the award-winning safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies known from the new 90- and 60 Series cars to the small SUV segment. Like its larger siblings, the XC40 highlights the transformational effect of these new technologies on brand and profitability. These technologies make the XC40 one of the best-equipped small premium SUVs on the market. Safety and driver assistance features on the XC40 include Volvo Cars' Pilot Assist system, City Safety, Run-off Road protection and mitigation, Cross Traffic alert with brake support and the 360° Camera that helps drivers manoeuvre their car into tight parking spaces.

The XC40 also offers a radically new approach to storage inside the car. Ingenious interior design provides XC40 drivers with, among other things, more functional storage space in the doors and under the seats and a special space for phones including inductive charging. From start of production, the XC40 will be available with a D4 diesel or a T5 petrol four-cylinder Drive-E powertrain. Further powertrain options, including a hybridised and a pure electric version, will be added later. The XC40 will also be the first Volvo model to be available with its new 3-cylinder engine. Production of the new XC40 starts in Ghent, Belgium in November. Note to Editors: A picture accompanying this release is available through the PA Photowire. It can be downloaded from http://www.pa-mediapoint.press.net or viewed at http://www.mediapoint.press.net or http://www.prnewswire.co.uk . Contact: Volvo Cars Media Relations

