[September 20, 2017] New Documentary Shines Light On How Smartphones Are Ruling Our Lives

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 20, 2017 /CNW/ -- A documentary about us and our phones. Directed by Eva Orner. Conceived by Taboo. Produced by Positive Ape. Supported by the Transport Accident Commission. Academy Award Winner, Eva Orner, returns to her hometown of Melbourne to expose the increasing dependence Australians have on smartphones, with the launch of a new documentary, It's People Like Us. It's People Like Us follows five young Australians who have found themselves drawn to their screens, sometimes at the expense of common sense and self-preservation. Director Eva Orner says "With the average person checking their phone 150 times a day, and 2017 marking 10 years since the first iPhone, phone attachment has become engrained in our everyday lives. We haven't established boundaries on when and where it is okay to use our phones, resulting in a profound impact on our behaviour, our relationships and our personal health and safety." "It's People Like Us aims to get each and every one of us to think about how we use our phones in everyday life, question how they have become an extension of ourselves and inspire change and self-regulation," she added. Eva Orner has had a remarkable career bringing cultural and political issues into the public consciousness, via her documentaries. Her previous projects have seen her filming within the walls of Guantanamo Bay (Taxi to the Dark Side, 2008 Oscar Winner and 2009 Emmy Winner) and Nauru and Manus Island (Chasing Asylum, 2016 AACTA Award Winner).

The film aims to start a community conversation about an issue that is everyone's problem – it's people like us who are using phones in inappropriate places and it's people like us who must collectively decide that it's not okay. It's People Like Us will be released online on Thursday 21 September at itspeoplelikeus.com.au.

