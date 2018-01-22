|
New Housing Community in Minneapolis Provides Hope for Military Veterans Struggling with Homelessness
An important milestone was reached today in helping end homelessness
among military veterans in Minnesota with the opening of Veterans East,
a new 100-unit apartment community adjacent to the Veterans Hospital
near Fort Snelling.
Congressman Erik Paulsen and Patty Horoho, CEO of OptumServe, UnitedHealth Group's military health services business, present a "Welcome Home Basket" donated by UnitedHealth Group employees to newly moved-in resident Arthur Williams at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Veterans East, a new 100-unit apartment community for veterans struggling with homelessness (Photo: Greg Page).
During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, newly moved-in veterans, many of whom
have struggled with homelessness, thanked community leaders and
development partners for helping to bring Veterans East to the city, and
providing new hope for struggling veterans through greater access to
affordable housing, health services, education and job training programs.
"It's hard to believe that I finally have a place of my own," said
Nathaniel Green, a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy for six years. "I
appreciate all who have made this possible and for caring about veterans
like me. This is a new start that has taken a heavy burden off my
shoulders, helping bring stability and hope into my life."
The five-story apartment community features a lobby with security,
community room with gas fireplace, kitchenette, computer stations,
laundry facility and on-site parking. BDC Management Company will work
with an on-site service coordinator to assist with health care, life
skills, financial management, benefits assistance, education and
employment resources.
Congressman Erik Paulsen (MN-3) said: "Minnesota's veterans and heroes
have sacrificed for our nation, and we have a responsibility to ensure
that they have the support and resources needed when they come home. A
large part of that support includes safe, affordable housing, and
Veterans East will mean a better life for these residents."
Developed by the Community Housing Development Corporation (CHDC),
funding for the $14.3 million community was secured through a
collaboration of public- and private-sector partners.
Minnetonkabased UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) was the largest private
investor, providing $5.2 million in equity through a partnership with
Minnesota Equity Fund and Cinnaire, using Low Income Housing Tax Credits
approved by the state. Minnesota Housing provided $7.7 million in
deferred loan funds for the new development. The Veterans Administration
is providing a 50-year lease to the project for the land.
Additional partners and funding sources include $500,000 from Federal
Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Des Moines; $350,000 from Hennepin County;
$260,000 from CHDC affiliates; and $290,000 in energy and sales tax
rebates. Watson-Forsberg is the general contractor, and LHB is the
architect.
"Supporting the health and well-being of our nation's veterans, service
members and their families is critically important to our national
security," said Patty Horoho, CEO of OptumServe, UnitedHealth Group's
military health services business, and former Army Surgeon General and
retired Army Lt. General. "We are grateful for the opportunity to be a
partner in Veterans East, whose vision now is met with the ability to
provide stable, affordable housing and access to care and services to
help veterans live healthier lives."
Minnesota Housing Commissioner Mary Tingerthal, who co-chairs the
Minnesota Interagency Council on Homelessness, said: "This new community
is a model for providing permanent housing and services for military
veterans and brings us much closer to ending homelessness among military
veterans in our state. This wouldn't be possible were it not for the
public and private partners coming together to make a tremendous impact."
According to the latest available figures, efforts to reduce
homelessness in Minnesota are making a positive impact. Since 2014,
homelessness has been reduced by 8 percent statewide and 20 percent for
families with children. The state has also strengthened efforts to end
veteran homelessness. Since 2010, homelessness among Minnesota's veteran
population has been reduced by 61 percent.
"Veterans East is a testament to the power of public-private
partnerships in Minnesota," said Elizabeth Flannery, CEO of CHDC. "There
are steps we can take to ensure that no veteran in this state goes
without a roof over their head - and this is one of them. We are proud
to join together with so many partners to help end veteran and chronic
homelessness."
"The men and women who will live at Veterans East have made many
sacrifices while serving our nation, and Veterans East will provide
housing and support services to help lift them up," said Kurt Thielen,
associate director, Minneapolis VA Health Care System.
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Veterans East was renamed "Richard
A. Brustad Homes" in honor of CHDC founder Dick Brustad, who passed away
earlier this year. His thoughtful leadership and guidance to
policymakers, lenders, neighborhoods and government entities have been
leader in affordable housing. Brustad helped develop the CHDC-owned
leader in affordable housing. Brustad helped develop the CHDC-owned
Veteran's Community Housing Apartments, built in 2006, and was essential
to the creation of Veterans East.
Military veterans who are employees of UnitedHealthcare and Optum joined
goods, personal hygiene items and healthy food for each of the new
goods, personal hygiene items and healthy food for each of the new
residents.
"MEF and Cinnaire are proud to work together with UnitedHealth Group in
supporting our veterans," said Warren Hanson, MEF president and CEO.
"Our partnership will help meet a critical need to provide struggling
military veterans with quality, permanent housing with supportive
services."
Since 2011, UnitedHealth Group has provided more than $350 million in
financing for 56 affordable housing communities in 14 states, helping
create more than 1,300 homes for individuals and families. This includes
investing nearly $62 million in partnership with MEF and Cinnaire to
build 10 new affordable-housing communities and 500 affordable homes in
Minnesota and the Great Lakes region.
"Veterans East is a welcome addition to Hennepin County and the greater
Minneapolis area," said Hennepin County Commissioner Peter McLaughlin.
"Today's opening represents a model public-private partnership that will
make a significant difference in the lives of so many veterans."
More information about Veterans East and other affordable-housing
communities built and managed by CHDC in Minnesota, as well as
applications for residents, is available at www.chdcmn.org.
