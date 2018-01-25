[September 20, 2017] New Scholarship Helps Launch Blue Collar Careers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly launched Smart Service Scholarship aims to help students and prospective students pursue careers in skilled trades and field service occupations. Sponsored by the field service software company Smart Service, the Smart Service Scholarship intends to encourage students to consider the well-paid, intellectually stimulating, and often understaffed blue collar work many young people eschew in favor of pursuing liberal arts degrees at four-year colleges. With career prospects steadily worsening for many college graduates, The Smart Service Scholarship offers an alternate path to success. "We're proud to provide our Smart Service software to field service companies," said Smart Service CEO Skip Stringfield. "We see how our customers have succeeded in HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, and similar fields. We believe that for many looking for an alternative to traditional four-year college programs, a career in these industries offers a less conventional—but equally lucrative—path to success. With our scholarship, we want to help train the next generation of skilled workers and eventual business owners." Earlier this year, the first-ever Smart Service Scholarship was bestowed to Columbus State Community College student Jonathan Wright, who intends to pursue a career in fcilities maintenance. "I truly believe in the saying that you never work a day in your life when you're doing what you love," Jonathan said, excited to become the first scholarship winner. Smart Service Scholarship details: The Smart Service Scholarship is offered annually, with a rolling application deadline of September 1 .

. Interested students can apply at the scholarship page on the Smart Service website.

The scholarship is open to students entering into or continuing their education in a program directly related to a skilled trade or field service occupation.

The scholarship award consists of $2,000 applied towards educational expenses. About Smart Service: The software company Smart Service makes HVAC software for scheduling and dispatching, as well as software for plumbing, electrician, fire protection, and countless other field service specializations. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Smart Service has matched these companies with the technology they need to succeed for over twenty years. The Smart Service Scholarship is coadministered by the Delaware County Foundation.

