|[September 20, 2017]
New Partnership Connects Ice Cream Lovers with Lawmakers on the Issues That Matter Most to Them
Phone2Action,
a digital advocacy platform that connects citizens to lawmakers, has
been selected by Ben & Jerry's to provide the brand's passionate fan
base with a simple and effective way to take action in support of the
company's advocacy campaigns and convey their opinions to local
lawmakers and members of Congress.
Ben & Jerry's will initially use Phone2Action's technology, which
enables citizens to communicate with lawmakers via Facebook (News - Alert), Twitter,
text and email, to encourage customers and ice cream lovers everywhere
to weigh in on the Voting Rights Act. The company also plans to expand
its advocacy efforts to include the refugee crisis, LGBTQ rights and
climate justice.
"Now more than ever, it's important for businesses and organizations to
leverage their influence and voice to help encourage civic action on the
issues that matter most to their employees and customers," said Jeb Ory,
CEO of Phone2Action. "Ben & Jerry's understands this and has a strong
history of inspiring its customers to take action. We are pleased our
technology will be used to further Ben & Jerry's advocacy efforts and
create an even more engaged customer community."
Phone2Action's technology will be initially deployed at events that Ben
& Jerry's sponsors in support of their advocacy campaigning. The
company's first use of Phone2Action's technology will involve asking
their fans to support the reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act.
Participants can let lawmakers know of their support for the legislation
by signing a petition - with just one click on their mobile phones.
Ben & Jerry's will also roll out call-to-action signage in its signature
Scoop Shops, beginning with the Burlington, Vermont flagship store and
in shops in San Francisco and os Angeles.
"Our passionate fan base is highly engaged in the environmental and
social justice campaigns that we run. We are consistently looking for
innovative ways to help our fans take action and make a difference in
their communities and in their country, and we're excited to provide
them the tools they need to do so," said Chris Miller (News - Alert), Global Activism
Manager, Ben & Jerry's.
Over 300 customers including Patagonia, The American Heart Association
and the Consumer Technology Association use Phone2Action to execute
digital advocacy campaigns. In the past several months, Phone2Action has
been recognized with several awards and honors including DC Inno's 2016 50
on Fire, CB Insights' 2016 list of 21
Nonprofit and Charity Tech Startups to Watch and Trending 40's 2017
list of Red Hot Companies.
About Phone2Action
Phone2Action is a comprehensive digital advocacy and communications
platform that directly powers social movements by connecting users to
lawmakers via technology. For more information, please visit: www.phone2action.com
About Ben & Jerry's
As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a
greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The
company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and
sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its
vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of
ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company
completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified
organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source
Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits
farmers in developing countries. Ben and Jerry's products are
distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience
stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other
venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary
of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement
emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the
community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp (Benefit Corporation)
in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs
totaled $2.5MM in 2016 to support economic and social justice,
environmental restoration, and peace through understanding. For the
inside scoop on Ben & Jerry's visit www.benjerry.com.
