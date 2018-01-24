[September 20, 2017] New Partnership Connects Ice Cream Lovers with Lawmakers on the Issues That Matter Most to Them

Phone2Action, a digital advocacy platform that connects citizens to lawmakers, has been selected by Ben & Jerry's to provide the brand's passionate fan base with a simple and effective way to take action in support of the company's advocacy campaigns and convey their opinions to local lawmakers and members of Congress. Ben & Jerry's will initially use Phone2Action's technology, which enables citizens to communicate with lawmakers via Facebook (News - Alert) , Twitter, text and email, to encourage customers and ice cream lovers everywhere to weigh in on the Voting Rights Act. The company also plans to expand its advocacy efforts to include the refugee crisis, LGBTQ rights and climate justice. "Now more than ever, it's important for businesses and organizations to leverage their influence and voice to help encourage civic action on the issues that matter most to their employees and customers," said Jeb Ory, CEO of Phone2Action. "Ben & Jerry's understands this and has a strong history of inspiring its customers to take action. We are pleased our technology will be used to further Ben & Jerry's advocacy efforts and create an even more engaged customer community." Phone2Action's technology will be initially deployed at events that Ben & Jerry's sponsors in support of their advocacy campaigning. The company's first use of Phone2Action's technology will involve asking their fans to support the reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act. Participants can let lawmakers know of their support for the legislation by signing a petition - with just one click on their mobile phones. Ben & Jerry's will also roll out call-to-action signage in its signature Scoop Shops, beginning with the Burlington, Vermont flagship store and in shops in San Francisco and os Angeles. "Our passionate fan base is highly engaged in the environmental and social justice campaigns that we run. We are consistently looking for innovative ways to help our fans take action and make a difference in their communities and in their country, and we're excited to provide them the tools they need to do so," said Chris Miller (News - Alert) , Global Activism Manager, Ben & Jerry's. Over 300 customers including Patagonia, The American Heart Association and the Consumer Technology Association use Phone2Action to execute digital advocacy campaigns. In the past several months, Phone2Action has been recognized with several awards and honors including DC Inno's 2016 50 on Fire, CB Insights' 2016 list of 21 Nonprofit and Charity Tech Startups to Watch and Trending 40's 2017 list of Red Hot Companies.

About Phone2Action Phone2Action is a comprehensive digital advocacy and communications platform that directly powers social movements by connecting users to lawmakers via technology. For more information, please visit: www.phone2action.com About Ben & Jerry's As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben and Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp (Benefit Corporation) in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $2.5MM in 2016 to support economic and social justice, environmental restoration, and peace through understanding. For the inside scoop on Ben & Jerry's visit www.benjerry.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170920006142/en/

