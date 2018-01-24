|
|[September 20, 2017]
|
New IRI Report Shows How CPG Players Can Win by Innovating across Market Segments
American consumers no longer buy products based largely on category or
brand, which has big implications for CPG brands as they seek new
revenue opportunities. One way forward is for brands to utilize powerful
framework tools to rethink old market-sizing assumptions, according to a
new IRI marketing innovation report, "Realigning
for Growth: Win by Innovating across CPG Market Segments."
IRI's research reveals that consumers' actual choices mean that old
market positioning ideas no longer apply. Increasingly, shoppers decide
what to put in their shopping carts based primarily on immediate or
anticipated needs. They are guided by attributes, such as single-serve
packaging, minimal calorie counts or gluten-free, for example. They
willingly pay more for products that promise benefits, such as improved
digestive health or a healthier heart.
For most incumbent brands, this shift looms large as they confront
slowing revenue growth and tough market share challenges. "If a CPG
brand doesn't offer a shopper the 'walking attributes' he seeks, it's
increasingly likely that he will 'walk' - he will switch to a brand that
does have them or wait to make his purchase," said Tom Juetten,
executive and leader of the Innovation Practice for IRI Consumer and
Shopper Marketing.
The Size of the Prize
Brands that recognize this shift - and act on it - can compete across
multiple forms/types, significantly expanding their competitive stance.
In the beverage sector, IRI found that one brand was able to identify an
incremental market worth an extra $200 million a year by enabling its
products to span multiple categories and compete with multiple product
types. In another instance, a manufacturer of cold cereal identified a
need for a new product enhanced with fruit. Designed to appeal to the
whole family, the category-spanning product leveraged the company's
current brand equity to establish a new market space worth an estimated
$600 million a year in incremental revenue.
Overcoming the Challenges of Change
However, competing across categories calls for big shifts in pricing,
messaging, packaging and more - starting with a major change in mindset.
"Traditionally, the CPG industry has viewed its world in terms of
categories or types, which are defined by sources of ingredints or by
packaging size, for example," said Rima Nair, principal of IRI Consumer
and Shopper Marketing-Innovation. "Legacy operations - 'the way we've
always done it' - present significant obstacles to change." Another
obstacle to change for many brands, large and small: the shortage of
skills needed to translate ideas into actionable insights.
A Tool for Seeing What Shoppers See and Seizing Maximum "New Market"
Potential
To help CPG marketers pinpoint pockets of growth and white-space
innovation opportunities, IRI can enlist its powerful Hendry Market
Structure software. This proprietary solution, which integrates IRI's
big data capabilities and analytic expertise, gives marketers a
360-degree view of the new, benefits-driven marketplace. Using this new
market lens as their frame of reference, CPG marketers can:
-
Understand the new, broader competitive marketplace: The Hendry
solution clearly illuminates associated competitive, pricing and
benefit implications. It helps to answer the question, "How can we
forecast the impact of marketing and innovation if we don't know where
our sales will come from?"
-
View the CPG market through the shopper's eyes: Compared with
other approaches, the Hendry solution addresses multiple categories,
not single or perceived broad categories. It isolates true competitive
sets of actual consumer behavior and the associated product benefits.
Marketers who use Hendry find it easier to reach shoppers who seek
benefits rather than products defined by their primary ingredients or
brand equity. As such, they can position their companies to compete
effectively across multiple categories/product types.
-
Optimize programs and budgets to maximize impact across high-value
customers: By knowing the shopper - seeing things through his or
her eyes - CPG marketers will be well-positioned to deliver the right
product at the right time and with the right message. They can then
turn, with confidence, to tactical programs that engage consumers.
"Marketers can experiment with fun ways to tell shoppers about new
trends," added Nair. "And they can involve leading-edge shoppers -
those setting the trends - in co-curated marketing initiatives that
inform, educate and engage."
About the Report
"Realigning for Growth: Win by Innovating across CPG Market Segments" is
a free report available from IRI. To download the report, visit: https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/Insights/Publications/Innovate-Across-CPG-Market-Segments.
About the IRI Hendry Market Structure
IRI's Hendry Market Structure helps you size white-space opportunities
and forecast new product concepts by building broad-based
shopper-defined category definitions. The tool uses a proprietary
switching model instead of basic regression analysis or judgment-based
groupings, which indicates less reliance on robust data. The foundation
of this model is actual shopper behavior augmented with attitudinal and
usage data or even data that is custom collected. Neuroscience research
at the University of California, Berkeley, suggests 95 percent of
decision-making is done subconsciously. By relying on actual shopper
behavior over claimed behavior, the Hendry model uncovers the
unconscious trade-offs behind purchase decisions, producing more
reliable and more specific results. This allows you to innovate early
and accurately, double your new product success, and avoid expensive
failure.
About IRI:
IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and
forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations,
retailers and media companies to grow their businesses. With the largest
repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all
integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps
to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to
remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with
consumers and deliver market-leading growth. A confluence of major
external events - a revolution in consumer buying, big data coming into
its own, advanced analytics and automated consumer activation - is
leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries.
Ensure your business can leverage data at www.iriworldwide.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170920005258/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]