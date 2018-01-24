[September 20, 2017] New Peer-Reviewed Study Shows Pain Behavioral Health Program Participants Experienced Reductions in Depression Symptoms

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AbleTo, Inc., the leading provider of technology-enabled behavioral health solutions proven to improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs, announced that Telemedicine and e-Health has published the results of a study AbleTo conducted on the impact of tele-behavioral therapy on patients with chronic pain and coexistent behavioral health conditions. The study found that participants of AbleTo's Pain program experienced significant reductions in depression, anxiety, and stress. Additional work has demonstrated significant reductions in pain intensity and interference. This solution points to an effective, evidence-based, and easily accessible non-prescription intervention for people suffering from chronic pain and associated behavioral health challenges. Aimee Peters, LCSW, Chief Clinical Officer of AbleTo and co-author of the study, said, "AbleTo's nationwide network of therapists and coaches are effective in helping people with chronic pain to better manage depression, anxiety, and stress, reducing the reliance on prescription medication. Patients become more active in identifying and managing pain triggers." You can access a summary of the study here. Study Population and AbleTo Results

The August study was titled "A Nationally Scaled Telebehavioral Health Program for Chronic Pain:

Characteristics, Goals, and Psychological Outcomes" and was authored by Dr. Heidi Mochari-Greenberger et al. The article describes the results from 170 patients who graduated from AbleTo's eight-week behavioral health program tailored to individuals with chronic pain during a 6-month period. The care was delivered via telephone or secure video and administered by a provider team comprised of a licensed clinical therapist and a behavior coach. The study found significantreductions in median depression, anxiety, and stress severity scores among participants with elevated scores at baseline. The magnitude of these changes was not significantly different among men versus women. Most participants with above-normal baseline DASS-21 scores improved to less severe depression, anxiety, and stress categories by graduation of the AbleTo program. More than half (52%) of participants with elevated baseline depression scores had normal scores by graduation. Increasingly, medical professionals are seeking non-prescription medication interventions for patients seeking to cope with chronic pain. AbleTo's Pain program represents one such proven solution that is scalable across the United States. Dr. Reena Pande, Chief Medical Officer of AbleTo and co-author of the study, said, "As the medical community works to de-stigmatize mental illness and increase access to quality treatment, we recognize that people who suffer from pain are especially in need of a remote solution that addresses depression, anxiety, and stress directly. Additionally, given the current opioid epidemic, it is imperative that we make proven, non-prescription based solutions to manage pain available to patients nation-wide."

Chronic Pain and Depression

According to the American Academy of Pain Medicine, over 100 million American men and women live with chronic pain, including one-third of adults aged 45 years and older. Chronic pain is associated with more frequent physician visits and medication prescription. Depression co-occurs with chronic pain in as many as 50% of patients and is associated with increased pain severity, higher healthcare utilization (including greater frequency of hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and hospital outpatient procedures), and poorer outcomes after surgical intervention. About AbleTo, Inc.

AbleTo, Inc. is a market leader in providing technology-enabled behavioral health care. AbleTo has been treating patients for six years, and improves patient outcomes and lowers costs by providing treatment that integrates behavioral and medical health care. AbleTo's structured therapy programs strengthen medical recovery and self-care among members with chronic or complex clinical needs. AbleTo analytics, coupled with our multi-channel engagement platform, identify and engage members with unmet, often undiagnosed, behavioral health needs. A proprietary platform connects individuals and their care teams with AbleTo licensed providers who deliver weekly sessions by phone or video supported by an integrated digital experience. AbleTo programs are clinically proven to improve both behavioral health and medical outcomes while lowering overall spending for higher-cost, higher-risk members. AbleTo's investors include .406 Ventures, Sandbox Industries, HLM Venture Partners, Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., Bain Capital Ventures, and Aetna Ventures. Follow AbleTo on LinkedIn and Twitter. Media Contact:

