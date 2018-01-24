[September 20, 2017] New Augmented Reality App from Fitness AR Gives Runners, Bikers and Hikers the Ability to Plan and Relive Routes in an Entirely New Way

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of iOS11, Fitness AR launched the world's first fitness app that takes advantage of the Mapbox Unity SDK and ARKit to deliver on the promise of augmented reality (AR) for runners, hikers and bikers. The new app, which launched in the iOS App Store, gives Strava users the ability to connect their account and visualize bike rides, runs, and hikes in augmented reality on a beautiful 3D terrain map, powered by Mapbox. The Fitness AR app also features a gallery of rides and runs to explore with or without a Strava account, including famous routes like Alpe D'Huez and Mont Ventoux, and stunning terrain in Yosemite Valley. Created by Adam Debreczeni and Eric Florenzano, the Fitness AR app is the first of its kind to allow anyone to take a run, hike or bike ride and recreate it in the real world to relive and share activities in a way that wasn't previously possible. The app also gives people a way to explore existing routes in 3D, real life detail to plan their own adventures. Previously, this type of 3D modeling for sports was extremey expensive and labor intensive, available only to television networks and institutions. "I'm an avid cyclist and when I discovered what was possible with ARKit, the first thing that came to mind was how powerful it would be to be able to share the exhilaration and challenges of a ride in 3D," said Debreczeni. "With Strava and Mapbox, this app lets anyone bring their runs, rides and hikes to life in breathtaking augmented reality. The long awaited promise of the capabilities and the genuine utility of AR is here and we're thrilled to be among the first to see how the world will react to experiencing it." Fitness AR was developed with the Mapbox Unity SDK, which connects real-world geospatial data with the ARKit experience. When a Strava user connects their account, they can browse past activities, friends' activities, and the routes built on Strava's route builder. After choosing an activity or route and bringing up the AR camera, users can tap to place the map in the real world, swiping to rotate, zoom, and reposition the map. The app also features the ability to record video in AR, panning, zooming and tracking routes to create customized, shareable videos. People without a Strava account can use the app to check out famous biking and hiking destinations in the same stunning 3D visualization.

Fitness AR is available to download in the iOS app store. For more information check out the video and images here. About Fitness AR

Founded by Adam Debreczeni, previously a design lead at Google working on VR and Material Design, and Eric Florenzano who created the popular VR game Soundboxing, Fitness AR is the first fitness app to take full advantage of augmented reality for runners, hikers and bikers. Built with Mapbox Unity SDK and ARKit, Fitness AR pairs with the popular Strava app to give iOS11 users the ability to explore Strava bike rides, runs and hikes in augmented reality with a beautiful 3D terrain map, powered by Mapbox, placed in the real world. Contact:

