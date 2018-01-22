|
|[September 19, 2017]
|
New Camera and Display Mirrors Enhance Vehicle Safety and Fuel Efficiency, Challenging Traditional Mirror Solutions, IHS Markit Says
Rear-view and side-view mirrors on new vehicles will begin to see major
changes over the next decade, according to new analysis from business
information provider IHS (News - Alert) Markit (Nasdaq: INFO). Combining
high-definition cameras and displays in place of - or to complement -
traditional mirror designs offers a compelling case for automakers to
improve on fuel efficiency and battery range, while increasing
visibility and safety with high-value technology-driven content.
These technologies will catch on quickly over the next decade, according
to the recently published Camera
and Display Mirrors Report from IHS Markit.
Displays where a rear-view mirror once was? It's possible!
The first production applications of rear-view display mirrors have been
successful, with the substantially wider field of vision helping to
eliminate blind spots from rear seat occupants or roof pillars. General
Motors was first to market this technology in 2015 with the Cadillac
brand before expanding to Chevrolet and upcoming Buick models. However,
other automakers are taking notice and making plans to bring similar
solutions to market soon. Nissan announced plans to introduce the
technology on the 2018 Armada, and other automakers will soon follow.
A substantially wider field of vision also contributes to improved
driver comfort and awareness. The device also appeases regulators and
drivers alike with a toggle to switch between a traditional reflective
mirror and the camera view. With regulatory approval and early signs of
customer acceptance, rearview display mirrors are expected to reach
nearly 1.8 million units produced annually in 2025, led by markets in
Japan and North America, according to IHS Markit global forecasts.
Cost remains a major barrier to widespread implementation of this new
design, however, as relatively inexpensive traditional rear-view mirrors
are replaced with more complex camera display systems. While cost and
complexity will limit the market to an extent, the opportunity for
differentiation and improved visibility will attract a number of
automakers.
Cameras recognized as viable replacement for traditional side mirrors
Aerodynamic improvements and enhanced visibility are the primary reasons
behind emerging mirror replacement applications, while designers will
welcome newfound freedom after having explored novel exterior mirrors in
concept vehicles for decades. Now that the reglatory environment is
taking shape to support this concept, production applications will soon
follow.
The market for dedicated side-view camera display mirrors will grow as a
result, with initial production expected within the next 12 to 24
months, according to IHS Markit. By 2025, nearly a half million
side-view camera display systems will replace side mirrors annually in
new vehicles designed to support the added technology content.
Implementation will not be uniform, however.
"Suppliers and automakers are investigating several different ways to
replicate the camera view with an in-vehicle display. These side-view
images could feed through an instrument cluster display of some sort, or
even a traditional center stack display," said Brian Rhodes, automotive
technology analyst with IHS Markit. "However, the majority of concepts
to this point have focused on new, dedicated side-view displays located
either in the door panels or A-pillars because they offer the driver the
most familiar line of sight for this safety-critical aspect of driving."
From a driver assistance perspective, augmenting mirrors with cameras is
already common today-from familiar rear camera park assist to
applications such as Honda (News - Alert) LaneWatch that enhance visibility.
"Current side camera systems merely enhance the driver's view today and
provide marginal added safety as a result, but there is much more
opportunity," said Jeremy Carlson, principal automotive analyst with IHS
Markit. "Camera sensors allow machine vision software and artificial
intelligence to constantly detect, track, and recognize objects over a
wide field of view, and that can be important input to autonomous
driving solutions."
"Alongside the autonomous use case, which has varying levels of interest
from different automakers, improving aerodynamics will improve fuel
efficiency no matter the fuel used-and that should be of interest to
every automaker given regulatory pressures around the world today,"
Carlson said.
In 2025, more than 1.8 million vehicles will be produced with side-view
camera sensors to support drivers or contribute to automated driving
systems, while more than 23 percent of these systems will completely
shed the traditional side-view mirror, according to IHS Markit forecasts.
New opportunities for content differentiation, suppliers
These mirror replacement solutions offer automakers a new opportunity to
add value for consumers and to deliver content in an entirely new area
of the vehicle. In addition, they create opportunities for a new set of
suppliers to meet this demand-including those with expertise in
automotive camera systems, display modules, system ECUs, and mirror
modules, all of which could see new business opportunities take shape as
this market develops.
"Automakers will have the flexibility to integrate safety features such
as a pedestrian highlight or warnings for fast-approaching vehicles to
bring the driver's attention to these outside factors and allow them-or
the vehicle itself-to respond accordingly," Carlson said. "That next
level of innovation will push this emerging technology beyond the 'nice
to have' cost constraints and into an integral part of a comprehensive
in-vehicle user experience, whether you're driving yourself or watching
your vehicle drive you."
