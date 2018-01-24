|
|[September 19, 2017]
|
New Release of Software Expands Design to Cost Capabilities Helping Engineers Identify Manufacturability Issues Early
aPriori,
the leading provider of automated product cost management (PCM) software
solutions today announced that a new version of the company's flagship
aPriori Professional software is generally available. This new version
of the software is designated as aPriori Professional 2017 R1.
aPriori Professional 2017 R1 provides manufacturability and cost
driver guidance for additional manufacturing processes and expands the
guidance available for those processes already available. Extended
manufacturability and cost driver guidance helps engineers during the
design phase understand the manufacturing impact of tolerances, identify
areas of the design that may present manufacturability issues and
evaluate features that are expensive / time consuming to make. Listed
below are some of the key Design
to Cost (DTC) highlights featured in the new version of the software:
-
DTC views are now available for Die Castings, Sand Castings,
soft-tooled Sheet Metal components, and machined components analyzed
in the 2-Model Machining process group.
-
The DTC view for Plastic Injection Molded parts has been enhanced
significantly to identify many additional manufacturability issues and
cost drivers.
-
The DTC view for Stock Machining also has been enhanced to provide
additional guidance related to potential manufacturability issues that
inflate product cost.
aPriori Professional 2017 R1 also includes support for new processes
and routings commonly found in the aerospace
and defense industry verticals. Cost models have been
added to simulate 3-Roller-Bending and 4-Roller-Bending processes, and
the selection of roller-bending machines available in Regional Data
Libraries. This will help customers accommodate estimating the cost for
very large rolled parts such as airplane wing and fuselage section
skins. This new release also provides fully mechanistic process cost
models for Anodizing Types I, IB, IC, II, IIB ("thin sulfuric"
anodiing), and III ("hard coat" anodizing).
aPriori Professional 2017 R1 features new capabilities for improved
user management that extends our integration with corporate
information technology user management systems. The objective is to make
the administration process of setting up and managing users easier and
more automated. This update is based upon a growing trend by
multinational customers to deploy product cost management strategies and
systems for their facilities and programs located across the globe. And
finally, the software now ships with out of the box user and usage
tracking reports in Cost Insight Report to support deployment and usage
monitoring.
"This latest release of aPriori represents a significant step forward in
our efforts to provide cost and manufacturability guidance for product
designers and engineers," reported Julie Driscoll, Vice President of
Strategic Marketing and Product Management. "We have discovered through
numerous conversations with our customers that while generating a quick,
detailed cost estimate is important, engineering teams also want a way
to easily identify and eliminate the cost drivers that are increasing
the cost of a product.
aPriori is designed to provide real-time cost information on parts and
complete products. The software leverages
CAD and intelligent cost models to quickly determine feasible
manufacturing methods and product costs while generating detailed
manufacturing analysis and cost estimates that quantify the impact of
changes to product design, materials, manufacturing processes, volumes
and location in real time. aPriori also enables manufacturers to
leverage product cost data hosted in other enterprise applications to
communicate product cost information between all functional
organizations involved in product definition and delivery. This includes
the import of complex engineering Bills of Materials (BOMs) from ERP,
PLM and other enterprise applications. aPriori also incorporates
enterprise quality business intelligence capabilities that provide
intuitive, role-based insights for design, engineering, manufacturing,
value-engineering and sourcing executives and managers.
About aPriori
aPriori software and services generate
hard-dollar product cost savings for discrete manufacturing and product
innovation companies. Using aPriori's real-time
product cost assessments, employees in engineering, sourcing and
manufacturing make more-informed decisions that drive costs out of
products pre- and post-production. With aPriori, manufacturers launch
products at cost targets, maximize savings in re-work projects and avoid
overpaying for sourced parts. To learn more about aPriori and its
product cost management solutions and services, visit www.apriori.com
or call 1.978.371.2006. To see an overview demonstration of aPriori, click
here.
aPriori on Twitter
@aPriori_Inc.
aPriori on LinkedIn
Enterprise
Product Costing Blog
aPriori and aPriori Technologies are registered trademarks of aPriori
Technologies Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or service
marks belong to their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170919005162/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]