[September 19, 2017] New R6 4K Hisense Roku TV Added to 2017 Lineup

SUWANEE, Ga., Sept. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leader in premium television technology, today announced the availability of its R6 4K Hisense Roku TV Series in the United States. Building on the success of the Hisense H4 FHD Roku TV series, the R6 Series displays premium 4K picture quality and access to 500,000 movies and TV episodes through 5,000 channels made available by the Roku® operating system. The 50H6D is now available in select Sam's Clubs and online at Samsclub.com. The R6 4K Hisense Roku TV Series is designed to provide the ultimate viewing experience for any consumer's streaming needs. Featuring HDR* to maximize brightness, Motion Rate 120 for smooth images and UHD Upscaling to convert lower resolution content as close to 4K as possible, the R6 series is ideal for cord-cutters who want to eliminate the cable bill without sacrificing content or amazing picture quality. "At Hisense, we remain dedicated to offering the smart TV experience consumers demand, and really see our 4K Hisense Roku TV models as a vital piece," says Mark Viken, Hisense USA Vice President of Marketing. "Combining the Roku OS with our highly-regarded 4K picture technology gives consumers the ability to experience the best entertainment in its most beautiful form." The R6 4K Hisense Roku TV Series runs the Roku OS and features a simple home screen with icons for entertainment favorites. Using Roku's unbiased search, consumers can look for movies, TV shows and actors, and see results sorted by price. Additionally, the curated Roku 4K Spotlight Channel makes it eas to find 4K and HDR content. The Roku mobile app for iOS® or Android® devices lets consumers use a phone as a remote control, cast videos and photos, and more. R6 4K Hisense Roku TV Series 50" MSRP: $449.99

55" MSRP: $549.99

65" MSRP: $799.99

HDR*

Motion rate 120

Runs the Roku OS

UHD Upscaler

Direct LED

4K digital media player

DTS Studio Sound audio

Roku 4K Spotlight Channel

5,000+ streaming channels

500,000+ movies and TV episodes

Live TV Pause

Private listening and voice search via Roku mobile app

Headphone jack (wired) *HDR viewing experience will vary by model, content availability and internet connection.

About Hisense USA Corporation and Hisense Company, Ltd. Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Company, Ltd., established in 1969 and headquartered in Qingdao, China. Hisense USA Corporation offers an innovative range of technology products that disrupt the consumer electronics industry, challenge the competition and provide significant value to consumers. Manufactured and distributed across North America, Hisense USA Corporation's product portfolio includes televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers and freezers. Hisense Company Ltd. is multinational consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world, holding the #3 TV share position globally** and #1 TV share position in China for 14 consecutive years. The Company is committed to advancing the consumer technology industry across North America and has dedicated R&D centers in Atlanta, GA; San Jose, CA; and Toronto, Canada to enable localized product development and innovation. Hisense products are available globally in over 130 countries and regions, with production facilities in China, South Africa, Czech Republic and Mexico, as well as sales offices across North America, Europe, Australia, Middle East, and Southeastern Asia. In recognition of its strong product offerings, aggressive expansion strategies, global client base and continued investment in research and development, Frost and Sullivan recognized Hisense with the 2015 Global Competitive Strategy and Innovation Leadership Award in Smart TVs. **IHS January-December 2016 Contact:

Samantha Evans

Kwittken for Hisense

646-747-7160; sevans@kwittken.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-r6-4k-hisense-roku-tv-added-to-2017-lineup-300521914.html SOURCE Hisense

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]