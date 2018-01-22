[September 19, 2017] New Transaction Data for Buy-Side Investors Reveals Rural and Suburban U.S. Shopper Spend

1010data (News - Alert) , Inc., the only integrated cloud platform that combines self-service data management and analytics at scale with ready-to-use data, announced today the launch of the 1010data Suburban Shopper Panel (SSP). Updated daily, this analytic data set provides insight into the consumer behavior and demographics of rural and suburban shoppers-segments that are often difficult to track. The 1010data Suburban Shopper Panel measures the transactions of rural and suburban shoppers made with credit and debit cards issued by local financial institutions. In addition to data on sales trends, it includes demographic data on shopper age, gender and zip code to enable granular cohort analysis. With its smaller-market focus, 1010data SSP complements 1010data's existing Investor Insights portfolio of alternative data products and delivers a more complete view of national spend. 1010data SSP provides: Incremental coverage - Deeper insight into consumer behavior via detailed, transaction-level data on suburban and rural sales to complement 1010data's other data offerings

- Deeper insight into consumer behavior via detailed, transaction-level data on suburban and rural sales to complement 1010data's other data offerings A more complete view of shoppers - Visibility into traditionally opaque rural and suburban shopper cohorts that can be segmented by merchant, transaction date and demographic data o age, gender and zip code

- Visibility into traditionally opaque rural and suburban shopper cohorts that can be segmented by merchant, transaction date and demographic data o age, gender and zip code Enhanced, analysis-ready data - Curated and enhanced with 1010data's proprietary algorithms to enable immediate analysis and access to insights 1010data SSP is available as an analytic data set hosted on the 1010data Insights Platform. Ad hoc analysis services are available upon request. "Our Suburban Shopper Panel enables investors to track a cohort of shoppers whose spend is rarely measured with any precision, even though it often has a significant impact on business performance," said Steve Albert, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer at 1010data. "When used as a supplement to our shopping behavior data, 1010data SSP creates a truly representative view of U.S. shoppers-from large cities to small towns-that investors can mine for signals."

1010data SSP is the newest addition to 1010data Investor Insights, a suite of alternative data products that provides the most timely intra-quarter, multi-source sales data available to the buy side. Accessible via self-service web applications, downloadable reports and API, 1010data Investor Insights products deliver key performance indicators based on the in-store, online and mobile spend and behaviors of millions of U.S. consumers. All data is anonymized and enhanced by 1010data's best-in-class proprietary data production practices. About 1010data Gaining actionable insight requires the best analytical tools and access to all relevant data. 1010data is a complete solution that provides both. Ours is the only out-of-the-box, self-service, cross-enterprise insights platform. More than 850 of the world's largest companies trust 1010data to manage, share and analyze over 34 trillion rows of data because of our proven ability to deliver results more quickly, easily and accurately than any other solution. Please visit www.1010data.com for more information. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170919005125/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]