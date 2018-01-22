|
New Transaction Data for Buy-Side Investors Reveals Rural and Suburban U.S. Shopper Spend
1010data (News - Alert), Inc., the only integrated cloud platform that combines
self-service data management and analytics at scale with ready-to-use
data, announced today the launch of the 1010data Suburban Shopper
Panel (SSP). Updated daily, this analytic data set provides insight
into the consumer behavior and demographics of rural and suburban
shoppers-segments that are often difficult to track.
The 1010data Suburban Shopper Panel measures the transactions of rural
and suburban shoppers made with credit and debit cards issued by local
financial institutions. In addition to data on sales trends, it includes
demographic data on shopper age, gender and zip code to enable granular
cohort analysis. With its smaller-market focus, 1010data SSP complements
1010data's existing Investor Insights portfolio of alternative data
products and delivers a more complete view of national spend. 1010data
SSP provides:
-
Incremental coverage - Deeper insight into consumer behavior
via detailed, transaction-level data on suburban and rural sales to
complement 1010data's other data offerings
-
A more complete view of shoppers - Visibility into
traditionally opaque rural and suburban shopper cohorts that can be
segmented by merchant, transaction date and demographic data o age,
gender and zip code
-
Enhanced, analysis-ready data - Curated and enhanced with
1010data's proprietary algorithms to enable immediate analysis and
access to insights
1010data SSP is available as an analytic data set hosted on the 1010data
Insights Platform. Ad hoc analysis services are available upon request.
"Our Suburban Shopper Panel enables investors to track a cohort of
shoppers whose spend is rarely measured with any precision, even though
it often has a significant impact on business performance," said Steve
Albert, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer at 1010data. "When used as a
supplement to our shopping behavior data, 1010data SSP creates a truly
representative view of U.S. shoppers-from large cities to small
towns-that investors can mine for signals."
1010data SSP is the newest addition to 1010data Investor Insights, a
suite of alternative data products that provides the most timely
intra-quarter, multi-source sales data available to the buy side.
Accessible via self-service web applications, downloadable reports and
API, 1010data Investor Insights products deliver key performance
indicators based on the in-store, online and mobile spend and behaviors
of millions of U.S. consumers. All data is anonymized and enhanced by
1010data's best-in-class proprietary data production practices.
