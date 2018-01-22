|
|[September 19, 2017]
|
New Media and ZipRecruiter Announce Agreement to Transform Hiring in Over 550 Markets Across the U.S.
New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media" or the "Company", NYSE:
NEWM), one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online
media in the United States as measured by number of publications,
announced today that ZipRecruiter, the fastest growing online employment
marketplace, will be the exclusive provider of recruitment advertising
to all of the Company's print and online newspaper pages. Beginning on
October 1, ZipRecruiter powered pages will launch in over 550 markets
across the US, to reach over 21 million readers each week.
Local businesses in New Media's markets will now be able to leverage the
power of ZipRecruiter's best-in-class candidate matching algorithm,
which delivers quality candidates to 80% of job ads posted to
ZipRecruiter within the first 24 hours. They will also have access to
its industry-leading email job alert program and get to do so while
maintaining their relationship to their local newspaper sales
representative.
New Media readers who are looking for a new job will also benefit, as
they can now search and apply to jobs through their trusted, local
newspaper faster and easier than ever before. Jobs posted through the
Company papers, whether in print, online, or both, will also be
available to search and apply in ZipRecruiter's award-winning mobile job
search apps.
"We are very excited about this innovative offering from New Media and
ZipRecruiter," said Michael E. Reed, New Media President and Chief
Executive Officer. "We are constantly thinking of new ways we can align
ourselves with other leading businesses to benefit both our readers and
the local businesses in the communities we serve. Leveraging the
strengths of ZipRecruiter's platform for our employment pages is a
perfect example of the mutual benefit that agreements like these can
create."
"W're excited to team with New Media to power their local recruitment
services," said Ian Siegel, CEO and co-founder of ZipRecruiter. "Our
core mission is to quickly connect employers to great candidates, and
this partnership will put our sophisticated matching technology to work
in doing just that for millions of New Media readers nationwide."
About New Media Investment Group Inc.
New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing
locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier
marketing and technology solutions for our small and medium business
partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based
print and online media in the United States as measured by our 125 daily
publications. As of June 25, 2017, the Company operates in over
555 markets across 36 states. New Media's portfolio of products,
as of June 25, 2017, include over 630 community publications and over
550 websites, serve more than 225,000 business advertising accounts, and
reaches over 21 million people on a weekly basis.
For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email
distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential
benefits of the agreement. These statements are based on management's
current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks
and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties could cause
actual results to differ materially from those described in the
forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The
Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.
Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of
the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to
differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other
factors detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on
Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, new risks and
uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the
Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause
its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking
statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to
release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking
statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's
expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any statement is based.
