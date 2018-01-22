[September 19, 2017] New Media and ZipRecruiter Announce Agreement to Transform Hiring in Over 550 Markets Across the U.S.

New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media" or the "Company", NYSE: NEWM), one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by number of publications, announced today that ZipRecruiter, the fastest growing online employment marketplace, will be the exclusive provider of recruitment advertising to all of the Company's print and online newspaper pages. Beginning on October 1, ZipRecruiter powered pages will launch in over 550 markets across the US, to reach over 21 million readers each week. Local businesses in New Media's markets will now be able to leverage the power of ZipRecruiter's best-in-class candidate matching algorithm, which delivers quality candidates to 80% of job ads posted to ZipRecruiter within the first 24 hours. They will also have access to its industry-leading email job alert program and get to do so while maintaining their relationship to their local newspaper sales representative. New Media readers who are looking for a new job will also benefit, as they can now search and apply to jobs through their trusted, local newspaper faster and easier than ever before. Jobs posted through the Company papers, whether in print, online, or both, will also be available to search and apply in ZipRecruiter's award-winning mobile job search apps. "We are very excited about this innovative offering from New Media and ZipRecruiter," said Michael E. Reed, New Media President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are constantly thinking of new ways we can align ourselves with other leading businesses to benefit both our readers and the local businesses in the communities we serve. Leveraging the strengths of ZipRecruiter's platform for our employment pages is a perfect example of the mutual benefit that agreements like these can create." "W're excited to team with New Media to power their local recruitment services," said Ian Siegel, CEO and co-founder of ZipRecruiter. "Our core mission is to quickly connect employers to great candidates, and this partnership will put our sophisticated matching technology to work in doing just that for millions of New Media readers nationwide." About New Media Investment Group Inc. New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier marketing and technology solutions for our small and medium business partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by our 125 daily publications. As of June 25, 2017, the Company operates in over 555 markets across 36 states. New Media's portfolio of products, as of June 25, 2017, include over 630 community publications and over 550 websites, serve more than 225,000 business advertising accounts, and reaches over 21 million people on a weekly basis.

For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential benefits of the agreement. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170919005350/en/

