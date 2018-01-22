[September 19, 2017] New Look and Fresh Experience, TOPPS KICK® 18 Debuts Card Quest and Mini Games

NEW YORK and MILTON KEYNES, England, Sept. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly popular TOPPS KICK® app has been improved with new collection journeys, mini games and an overall improved user experience for 2018. Card Quest: Collecting advances this season with Card Quest in KICK 18! Fans can collect their favourite players to work their way up the ladder, unlocking new sets and earning progressive rewards as you go. This new collecting framework promises an experience which is both deeply engaging and highly rewarding for first-time players and seasoned veterans alike. Best XI: Fans can collect, build, and play with their favourite stars on the digital pitch in the all new Best XI mini game. Tactically move the ball for scoring opportunities in this turn-based card experience. Golden Goal: Golden Goal is an all or nothing card deck collecting experience where fans can choose to keep the coins and cards they win, or, they'll have to be careful not to lose them all! TOPPS KICK is an official trading card ap of Bundesliga, Major League Soccer, Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. Fans have collected more than two billion cards and opened more than 320 million packs in TOPPS KICK since launch. "The new TOPPS KICK 18 interface and experience is unlike anything we've offered to our digital fans," said Deniz Gezgin, VP/GM of the digital team at Topps. "We are proud to say this is one of the most unique mobile collecting experiences any football fan will have on the planet." TOPPS KICK 18 is available free on the App store for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch and in the Google Play Store for Android devices.

About Topps: Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles and distinctive confectionery products. Topps' leading sports and entertainment products include Major League Baseball, National Football League, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Bundesliga, Indian Premier League, Star Wars, WWE, UFC, Wacky Packages®, Garbage Pail Kids®, Mars Attacks® and other trading cards, sticker and album collections and collectibles. Topps' app portfolio, including Topps® BUNT®, Topps NFL HUDDLE®, TOPPS KICK®, Topps® UFC® Knockout, Topps® WWE Slam®, Topps® The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead: Card Trader and Topps® Star Wars™: Card Trader, has been a hit with millions of fans around the world. Topps' confectionery brands include Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop®, and Bazooka® bubble gum. Topps was acquired by Michael Eisner's Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners in October 2007. For additional information, visit Topps.com and Candymania.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Chris R. Vaccaro, Topps (cvaccaro@topps.com) Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557719/Topps_KICK_18.jpg

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]