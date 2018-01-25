[September 18, 2017] New Survey: 84 Percent of Residents Say Living in a Green Home is Important to Them; 85 Percent Believe Living in a Green Home Benefits Their Health

A new survey of more than 2,800 U.S. apartment residents indicates that 84 percent of respondents say living in sustainable/green homes is important to them and 85 percent believe living in sustainable/green homes is beneficial to their health. In its first AMLI Sustainable Living Index, AMLI surveyed residents on their views regarding sustainability and green living. The survey of AMLI residents was conducted in August 2017 at properties in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Seattle, Southern California and Southeast Florida. AMLI designed the survey to help it understand its residents' interest in sustainable living. AMLI will use the survey results to advance its sustainability efforts and enhance its residents' living experiences. Roughly 12 percent of the 2,812 respondents were younger than age 25, 47 percent were ages 25-34, 16 percent were ages 35-44, and the remaining 25 percent were 45 or older. Among other noteworthy findings: Respondents valued the following green features most highly: a smoke-free community (94 percent); energy- and water-efficient features (93 percent); access to public transit/ strong walk and bike scores (85 percent).

Most respondents (77 percent) said that AMLI's green living features have saved them money in utility costs.

A majority (64 percent) of respondents would pay slightly more to live in a green community. "Ths survey highlights that residents care about the environment and their health. They want homes that enable them to live a greener, healthier lifestyle," said Phil Tague, President of AMLI Residential. "AMLI has made considerable investment to meet this resident desire. Our communities use land, water and energy more efficiently. They include clean-air initiatives and lifestyle amenities that enable residents to live more sustainably every day." AMLI's communities include a range of features for environmentally and health conscious residents, including: (1) energy-efficient lighting and appliances, (2) plumbing that reduces water consumption, (3) community recycling programs, (4) use of native plants in landscaping to reduce water demand, (5) electric car charging stations, (6) bike storage and repair shops, (7) healthy, low or no VOC building materials, (8) fresh air ventilation, and (9) premium air filters. A growing number of AMLI communities are totally smoke-free. Sustainability at AMLI

AMLI is a leader in multifamily sustainability. Twenty-eight AMLI properties (more than one-third of the company's portfolio) are LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified and 15 AMLI communities are ENERGY STAR (News - Alert) certified. AMLI will grow its portfolio to more than 50 percent LEED certified in the near future. Earlier this month, AMLI received two awards from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC): the Outstanding Multi-Family Developer LEED Homes award for its outstanding leadership and innovation in the residential green building marketplace, and the LEED Power Builder award, which recognizes developers that certify at least 90 percent of their units built in the past year. About AMLI AMLI Residential focuses on the development, construction and management of environmentally responsible, luxury apartment communities throughout the U.S. Founded in 1980, AMLI is owned by PRIME Property Fund, a core commingled institutional fund. AMLI currently owns and manages 59 apartment communities including more than 19,900 apartment homes and has approximately 4,600 additional apartment homes under development at 14 new properties. More information is available at www.amli.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170918006339/en/

