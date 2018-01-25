|
New Survey: 84 Percent of Residents Say Living in a Green Home is Important to Them; 85 Percent Believe Living in a Green Home Benefits Their Health
A new survey of more than 2,800 U.S. apartment residents indicates that
84 percent of respondents say living in sustainable/green homes is
important to them and 85 percent believe living in sustainable/green
homes is beneficial to their health. In its first AMLI Sustainable
Living Index, AMLI surveyed residents on their views regarding
sustainability and green living.
The survey of AMLI residents was conducted in August 2017 at properties
in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Seattle, Southern
California and Southeast Florida. AMLI designed the survey to help it
understand its residents' interest in sustainable living. AMLI will use
the survey results to advance its sustainability efforts and enhance its
residents' living experiences. Roughly 12 percent of the 2,812
respondents were younger than age 25, 47 percent were ages 25-34, 16
percent were ages 35-44, and the remaining 25 percent were 45 or older.
Among other noteworthy findings:
-
Respondents valued the following green features most highly: a
smoke-free community (94 percent); energy- and water-efficient
features (93 percent); access to public transit/ strong walk and bike
scores (85 percent).
-
Most respondents (77 percent) said that AMLI's green living features
have saved them money in utility costs.
-
A majority (64 percent) of respondents would pay slightly more to live
in a green community.
"Ths survey highlights that residents care about the environment and
their health. They want homes that enable them to live a greener,
healthier lifestyle," said Phil Tague, President of AMLI Residential.
"AMLI has made considerable investment to meet this resident desire. Our
communities use land, water and energy more efficiently. They include
clean-air initiatives and lifestyle amenities that enable residents to
live more sustainably every day."
AMLI's communities include a range of features for environmentally and
health conscious residents, including: (1) energy-efficient lighting and
appliances, (2) plumbing that reduces water consumption, (3) community
recycling programs, (4) use of native plants in landscaping to reduce
water demand, (5) electric car charging stations, (6) bike storage and
repair shops, (7) healthy, low or no VOC building materials, (8) fresh
air ventilation, and (9) premium air filters. A growing number of AMLI
communities are totally smoke-free.
Sustainability at AMLI
AMLI is a leader in multifamily sustainability. Twenty-eight AMLI
properties (more than one-third of the company's portfolio) are LEED
(Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified and 15 AMLI
communities are ENERGY STAR (News - Alert) certified. AMLI will grow its portfolio to
more than 50 percent LEED certified in the near future. Earlier this
month, AMLI received two awards from the U.S. Green Building Council
(USGBC): the Outstanding Multi-Family Developer LEED Homes award for its
outstanding leadership and innovation in the residential green building
marketplace, and the LEED Power Builder award, which recognizes
developers that certify at least 90 percent of their units built in the
past year.
About AMLI
AMLI Residential focuses on the development, construction and management
of environmentally responsible, luxury apartment communities throughout
the U.S. Founded in 1980, AMLI is owned by PRIME Property Fund, a core
commingled institutional fund. AMLI currently owns and manages 59
apartment communities including more than 19,900 apartment homes and has
approximately 4,600 additional apartment homes under development at 14
new properties. More information is available at www.amli.com.
