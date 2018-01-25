|
|[September 18, 2017]
New NSTA Press Book Helps Educators Address the Challenge of Education Reform through Improved Professional Learning
Building
the Science Department is a new NSTA
Press book that helps teachers, school administrators, and education
leaders address the challenge of education reform through improved
professional learning. It asks how a science department can become a
source of middle and high school teachers' professional learning. Then
it brings the answers to life through stories from teachers at various
career stages as they strive to reform science teaching and learning.
The book is divided into two parts. The first deals with scientific
activity and its role in making the science department a place for
building professional learning. The second uses teacher stories, or
vignettes, to work through the components of the professional learning
framework-context, content, activities, and processes. After each
vignette comes commentary highlighting the key points and their
implications. Also included are questions to challenge teachers to
improve their practices and align them with current reform initiatives.
Authors Wayne Melville, Doug Jones, and Todd Campbell also wrote Reimagining
the Science Department, an NSTA Press guide to changing
department-level factors that don't support teaching and learning. They
say that Building the Science Department "gives teachers at
different points in their careers a voice in describing their
professional learning needs. By combining these voices with theory, we
can make use of the department as a place to support all teachers in
their reform efforts."
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA-based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and
learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes
approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others
involved in science education.
NSTA
Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books
each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at
teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate
scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook
for the latest information and new book releases.
