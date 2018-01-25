New NSTA Press Book Helps Educators Address the Challenge of Education Reform through Improved Professional Learning

Building the Science Department is a new NSTA Press book that helps teachers, school administrators, and education leaders address the challenge of education reform through improved professional learning. It asks how a science department can become a source of middle and high school teachers' professional learning. Then it brings the answers to life through stories from teachers at various career stages as they strive to reform science teaching and learning.

The book is divided into two parts. The first deals with scientific activity and its role in making the science department a place for building professional learning. The second uses teacher stories, or vignettes, to work through the components of the professional learning framework-context, content, activities, and processes. After each vignette comes commentary highlighting the key points and their implications. Also included are questions to challenge teachers to improve their practices and align them with current reform initiatives.

Authors Wayne Melville, Doug Jones, and Todd Campbell also wrote Reimagining the Science Department, an NSTA Press guide to changing department-level factors that don't support teaching and learning. They say that Building the Science Department "gives teachers at different points in their careers a voice in describing their professional learning needs. By combining these voices with theory, we can make use of the department as a place to support all teachers in their reform efforts."

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education.

NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook for the latest information and new book releases.

