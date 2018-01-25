|
|[September 18, 2017]
|
New Initiative Creates Scalable Solutions to Improve Care of Patients with Multiple Chronic Conditions
Today, two leading private sector groups announced a partnership to
create scalable solutions to improve patient and health system care for
Multiple Chronic Conditions.
The initiative was announced to an audience of public health leaders at
the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Sustainable Development Impact Summit.
The meeting, which formed a part of the Summit, was convened to advocate
for action to address Multiple Chronic Conditions (MCC), an emerging and
unaddressed global health threat. MCC are defined by the presence of two
or more chronic conditions in a patient, representing a growing pain
point for families and society. Currently, one in three adults globally,
and two in three adults over the age of 65, suffer from two or more
chronic conditions.
MCCs are a global problem spanning multiple disease areas and affecting
patients, communities and healthcare systems in different ways. The top
conditions contributing to mortality and morbidity in high-income
countries include ischemic heart disease (IHD), stroke, lung cancer,
depression, diabetes and back and neck pain. In low- and middle-income
countries, the top diseases include IHD, stroke, diabetes, and
depression, as well as communicable diseases, such as diarrhea, HIV and
tuberculosis.
TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), the world's
largest generic drug company, and Mount Sinai Health System, one of the
largest hospital groups in the United States, aim to gain new data and
insights into interventions that can meet the needs of people with MCC.
One pillar of this effort is a regional pilot program at Mount Sinai's
Arnhold Institute for Global Health in New York, which will design and
evaluate a patient-centered, integrated approach and ultimately, adapt
it for delivery to larger patient populations. Dr. Sandeep Kishore, MD,
PhD, Associate Director of the Arnhold Institute for Global Health,
leads work on global multiple chronic conditions.
A new report introduced at the meeting, Multiple
Chronic Conditions: The Global State, quantifies the health,
economic and personal burden weighing on patients, families and
healthcare systems. The report found that with each additional chronic
condition, healthcare costs more than double, so that treating a patient
with four chronic conditions could cost as much as 16 times more than a
patient with only one condition. It also revealed that multiple chronic
conditions also greatly reduces the patient's ability to comply with
medication, increases the likelihood of depressive symptoms and greatly
increases the care burden on families and health facilities.
The report also found that focusing care around the patient's overall
health and wellbeing as opposed to treating individual diseases in
isolation, and by employing better technologies, health systems can
actually reduce the cost of care while improving the quality of life for
patients. Proposed changes include re-introducing the concept of a
family doctor, since the family doctor can coordinate care, creating
patient-focused teams of specialists who work better together, improving
opportunities for home care, and creating combination therapy drugs that
reduce the need for patients to take a large number of different
medicines and improve adherence.
The meeting presented the global scope of MCC by assessing both the
financial burden and the toll on human suffering. Experts discussed how
to build a common understanding of challenges and gaps in current
treatment models, and how to advance near and long-term solutions.
Participants emphasized the importance of coordinated care models
centered around the patient, in which all of a patient's chronic
conditions are managed comprehensively, rather than as discrete
problems. They also explained the usefulness of digital platforms that
integrate treatment as a way to alleviate the burden on patients,
families and the healthcare system. They warned about escalating costs
and deteriorating patient quality of life as the current MCC population
ages, and as developing countries face the double burden of long-term
communicable diseases alongside chronic conditions.
"All signs in our research support the fact that as the current
population ages, and more young adults are diagnosed with multiple
chronic conditions, the cost and complexity for healthcare systems will
rise exponentially," said Derek Yach, MBChB MPH and co-author of Multiple
Chronic Conditions: The Global State. "The global scale of this
growing public health issue warrants a much more robust, well-integrated
response. Now is the time for action and pragmatic solutions that will
help alleviate pressure on governments, providers, patients and their
families."
"While the personal challenges may differ, the mental, social and
financial strain of multiple chronic conditions on patients and their
families is universal," said Iris Beck Codner, Group Executive Vice
President of Teva Pharmaceuticals. "We hope this effort will shed light
on theunique pressures weighing on patients and the potential for
centering treatment on the patient versus individual conditions to help
them live better and longer lives."
"In low-income and underserved communities, nearly one in every two
patients suffer from multiple chronic conditions," said Prabhjot Singh,
MD, PhD, Director of The Arnhold Institute for Global Health and Chair,
Department of Health System Design and Global Health, Mount Sinai Health
System. "Health systems must do a better job of caring for these
patients in ways that incorporate the full context of their lives. Our
goal at Mount Sinai is to develop better methods and care models to
change the trajectory of outcomes for these patients in New York and
around the world, and ultimately drive impact to keep patients healthier
for longer."
The Summit discussion and Multiple Chronic Conditions report
reviewed opportunities to reduce the toll from MCC. Potential areas for
exploration in public-private partnerships include:
-
Cross-Condition Management: Opportunities include innovative
primary care models that coordinate treatment of different conditions
across providers, as well as guidelines to help providers assess and
treat patients with MCC by using symptom-based algorithms.
-
Medication Regimen Simplification: Adapting dosage plans so
patients have fewer pills to remember - and take - each day, as a way
to increase control of chronic conditions. For example, providers can
improve the patient's medication adherence by prescribing fixed-dose
combination medicines, which combine multiple medications in a single
pill, and with digital compliance technology, such as pills with
sensors that generate data the medical team can monitor.
-
Technology-based Solutions: Making care more accessible and
personalized through advancements such as telemedicine and remote
monitoring to provide on-demand treatment, as well as cognitive
computing to derive insights into medication interactions.
To learn more about Multiple Chronic Conditions: Global State,
please visit, http://tevapharm.com/files/docs/Teva_MCC_Report.pdf.
For more information on Teva's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts,
please visit: http://www.tevapharm.com/corporate_responsibility/.
