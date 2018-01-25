|
|[September 18, 2017]
|
New Design and Function Announced for Battelle DroneDefender® Counter-UAS Device
Battelle
today introduced a new, improved version of the popular and highly
effective DroneDefender device at the Air
Force Association's Air, Space & Cyber Conference's Technology
Symposium.
The DroneDefender®
V2 device is a safe, effective, and proven way to defeat intrusive
or threatening Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), also referred to as
drones. Several hundred units of DroneDefender have been sold to the
United States Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland
Security to defend airspace against drones without compromising safety
or risking collateral damage. Watch
it in action here.
The DroneDefender device is a handheld, man-portable, UAS defeat
solution which disrupts both the command and control link between the
UAS and pilot, and the GPS link of small, commercial-grade UAS.
The new ergonomic design has miniaturized the electronics and integrated
them into the handheld unit for a sleek new look and enhanced
simplicity. The DroneDefender V2 has simplified the operation of the
system by reducing to only one trigger with the use of a multifunction
selector switch. The improvements also extend its proven and
demonstrated range with enhanced effectiveness against an even wider set
of drones.
"Our original solution was a rapid prototype solution. It was made with
commercial off the shelf (COTS) parts and delivered a needed solution to
the field quickly," said Dan Stamm, manager of Battelle's Counter UAS
programs. "That bought us time to develop a custom design based, in
large part, on user input and feedback from the field."
"Adversaries continue to rapidly evolve their drone threats-including
shifting to the newest drones available," said Alex Morrow, a
co-developer of the DroneDefender device along with Stamm. "We're
constantly evolving our solution to stay ahead of those threats and
protect our troops and assets in the field."
The DroneDefender device has not been authorized as required by the
rules of the Federal Communications Commission. The DroneDefender device
is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased,
until authorization is obtained. Only authorized members of the federal
government can operate the device within the United States.
Units have been sold, and are available to be sold, internationally
subject to federal government approval.
Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to
solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national
laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and
development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical
services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in
Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national
security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental
industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.
