|[September 18, 2017]
New Survey: Autotask Metrics That Matter 2017 Finds ITSP Growth Focused on Efficiency and Automation
from its 2017 Metrics that Matter benchmarking study with an audience of
more than 900 of the world's leading technology service providers at its
tenth annual Autotask Community Live event in Miami.
The survey is based on responses from more than 1,000 IT Service
Providers (ITSPs) from around the world and found that the ITSP market
is rapidly evolving, specifically by the volume of generated tickets
(10,000-100,000 increased by 8%) and projects (more than 26 projects a
year increased by 10%) reported. Not surprisingly, there was a
significant surge around data security. In 2013, only 6% of respondents
said it was a top revenue driver. In 2017, 44% stated that data security
is a #1 priority for clients and a new business driver.
"This year's Metrics that Matter survey results clearly show that
automation is the key to smart, sustainable growth," said Mark Cattini,
CEO and President, Autotask. "With more endpoints to manage, security a
major area of focus and rapid evolution of technologies and client
demands, forward-thinking ITSPs have the most potential for capitalizing
on opportunities by automating critical business processes to
efficiently deliver services and build stronger customer relationships."
This is the fourth ear Autotask has conducted the survey, which also
found:
ITSPs are wasting up to 10 billable hours each week on manual
processes that can be easily automated
63% of this year's survey respondents said the total number of
endpoints they're managing increased by up to 50%
75% of respondents plan to hire up to 10 people over the next year
The Autotask
2017 IT Service Provider Benchmarking Survey (Metrics that Matter)
was conducted by the research firm Decision Tree Labs in July 2017.
For more detail and analysis of the survey findings, the 2017 Metrics
that Matter eBook is available here.
About Autotask Corporation
Autotask helps IT organizations worldwide work smarter with a complete,
cloud-based IT business management platform that enables efficiency,
accountability, and access to the metrics that drive intelligent
business decisions. With built-in best practices and workflow
automation, Autotask speeds time to revenue while continually improving
service delivery. Autotask is available in seven languages and used in
over 90 countries. Headquartered in New York, Autotask has offices in
Beijing, Chicago, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, Munich and Sydney. Visit autotask.com
for more information.
