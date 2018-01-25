[September 18, 2017] New Survey: Autotask Metrics That Matter 2017 Finds ITSP Growth Focused on Efficiency and Automation

-Autotask Community Live-Autotask Corporation shared key findings from its 2017 Metrics that Matter benchmarking study with an audience of more than 900 of the world's leading technology service providers at its tenth annual Autotask Community Live event in Miami. The survey is based on responses from more than 1,000 IT Service Providers (ITSPs) from around the world and found that the ITSP market is rapidly evolving, specifically by the volume of generated tickets (10,000-100,000 increased by 8%) and projects (more than 26 projects a year increased by 10%) reported. Not surprisingly, there was a significant surge around data security. In 2013, only 6% of respondents said it was a top revenue driver. In 2017, 44% stated that data security is a #1 priority for clients and a new business driver. "This year's Metrics that Matter survey results clearly show that automation is the key to smart, sustainable growth," said Mark Cattini, CEO and President, Autotask. "With more endpoints to manage, security a major area of focus and rapid evolution of technologies and client demands, forward-thinking ITSPs have the most potential for capitalizing on opportunities by automating critical business processes to efficiently deliver services and build stronger customer relationships." This is the fourth ear Autotask has conducted the survey, which also found: ITSPs are wasting up to 10 billable hours each week on manual processes that can be easily automated

63% of this year's survey respondents said the total number of endpoints they're managing increased by up to 50%

75% of respondents plan to hire up to 10 people over the next year The Autotask 2017 IT Service Provider Benchmarking Survey (Metrics that Matter) was conducted by the research firm Decision Tree Labs in July 2017. For more detail and analysis of the survey findings, the 2017 Metrics that Matter eBook is available here.

