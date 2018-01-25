|
New Integration Between CellTrak and Thornberry NDoc© EMR System
CellTrak Technologies, provider of the industry's top Care Delivery
Management solution used at over 4,000 home care agency locations in the
US, Canada, and the UK, announced today a new integration with
Thornberry Ltd.'s NDoc©, the four-time winner of the Best in
KLAS™ award. This interoperability will ensure agency back-office staff
and care teams have seamless access to the up-to-date client information
they need to deliver outstanding care and validate results with payers.
As health care shifts to a value-based model, interoperability is a
growing concern for agencies in home health and hospice. Agencies are
increasingly being required to demonstrate their ability to improve
patient outcomes without increasing costs; delivering on this promise
and demonstrating this proof requires an unimpeded flow of data across
the continuum of care. Both NDoc and CellTrak's Care Delivery Management
solution enable agencies to more efficiently and effectively capture,
share, understand, and act on critical client data - which translates
into a higher quality of care, better client outcomes, and a more
engaged and satisfied caregiver team.
Tom Peth, CEO at Thornberry, believes the two companies are a perfect
fit. "NDoc is recognized as a leader in interoperability, and we have
extensve development efforts underway to continue to meet the explosive
demand for our targeted solutions," he stated. "CellTrak is likewise a
leader in care delivery management and has developed a well-deserved
reputation for innovation and excellence. Our two organizations share a
common purpose: to help ensure the success of the home care and hospice
providers that place their trust in us."
Mark Battaglia, CEO at CellTrak, agrees. "CellTrak and Thornberry are
both eager to provide the best support possible for our mutual clients,
and I look forward to leveraging our relationship to help home health
and hospice agencies." he stated. "This integration will greatly improve
the ability of agencies to drive productivity, increase compliance with
payer mandates, communicate more effectively across care teams, find new
cost savings, and strengthen the overall quality of care they deliver."
About CellTrak
People receive exceptional care in their home and community when their
providers use CellTrak's solution to better manage the delivery of care
and the people who deliver it. CellTrak brings innovation and expertise
to home health, home hospice, home care, and community care agencies, to
health systems and other pre- and post-acute providers, and to payers in
the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. More information about CellTrak and its
Care Delivery Management solution is available at www.celltrak.com.
About Thornberry
Founded in 1992, Thornberry Ltd. is a four-time Best in KLAS™ winner and
the creator of NDoc® - a complete home health and hospice EMR and
management information system. NDoc is a connectable application able to
quickly share data with healthcare providers across the continuum. NDoc
helps increase clinicians' efficiency, improve patient outcomes, provide
rapid interoperability and enhance employee morale and agency
profitability. Learn more at ndocsoftware.com.
