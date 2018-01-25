[September 18, 2017] New Integration Between CellTrak and Thornberry NDoc© EMR System

CellTrak Technologies, provider of the industry's top Care Delivery Management solution used at over 4,000 home care agency locations in the US, Canada, and the UK, announced today a new integration with Thornberry Ltd.'s NDoc©, the four-time winner of the Best in KLAS™ award. This interoperability will ensure agency back-office staff and care teams have seamless access to the up-to-date client information they need to deliver outstanding care and validate results with payers. As health care shifts to a value-based model, interoperability is a growing concern for agencies in home health and hospice. Agencies are increasingly being required to demonstrate their ability to improve patient outcomes without increasing costs; delivering on this promise and demonstrating this proof requires an unimpeded flow of data across the continuum of care. Both NDoc and CellTrak's Care Delivery Management solution enable agencies to more efficiently and effectively capture, share, understand, and act on critical client data - which translates into a higher quality of care, better client outcomes, and a more engaged and satisfied caregiver team. Tom Peth, CEO at Thornberry, believes the two companies are a perfect fit. "NDoc is recognized as a leader in interoperability, and we have extensve development efforts underway to continue to meet the explosive demand for our targeted solutions," he stated. "CellTrak is likewise a leader in care delivery management and has developed a well-deserved reputation for innovation and excellence. Our two organizations share a common purpose: to help ensure the success of the home care and hospice providers that place their trust in us." Mark Battaglia, CEO at CellTrak, agrees. "CellTrak and Thornberry are both eager to provide the best support possible for our mutual clients, and I look forward to leveraging our relationship to help home health and hospice agencies." he stated. "This integration will greatly improve the ability of agencies to drive productivity, increase compliance with payer mandates, communicate more effectively across care teams, find new cost savings, and strengthen the overall quality of care they deliver." About CellTrak

People receive exceptional care in their home and community when their providers use CellTrak's solution to better manage the delivery of care and the people who deliver it. CellTrak brings innovation and expertise to home health, home hospice, home care, and community care agencies, to health systems and other pre- and post-acute providers, and to payers in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. More information about CellTrak and its Care Delivery Management solution is available at www.celltrak.com. About Thornberry Founded in 1992, Thornberry Ltd. is a four-time Best in KLAS™ winner and the creator of NDoc® - a complete home health and hospice EMR and management information system. NDoc is a connectable application able to quickly share data with healthcare providers across the continuum. NDoc helps increase clinicians' efficiency, improve patient outcomes, provide rapid interoperability and enhance employee morale and agency profitability. Learn more at ndocsoftware.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170918005168/en/

