[September 14, 2017] New ESD Bidirectional Protection Diode from Toshiba Designed for Mobile Devices

Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC)* has introduced a new bidirectional electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection diode for semiconductor devices used in mobile device interfaces. The DF2B7ASL utilizes snapback characteristics, providing low dynamic resistance and superior protective performance to safeguard against static electricity and noise. Housed in an ultra-compact package (0.32x0.62mm), the DF2B7ASL is designed for applications with a small footprint, such as smart phones, tablets and notebook PCs. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170914005321/en/ Toshiba's (News - Alert) new bidirectional ESD protection diode is housed in an ultra-compact package, making it well-suited to applications with a small footprint such as smart phones, tablets and notebook PCs. (Photo: Business Wire) Key Features Protects devices with its high ESD performance. VESD=30kV at IEC61000-4-2 (Contact) and (Air)

Low dynamic resistance protects semiconductor devices from static electricity and noise (RDYN=0.2O (typ.))

Suitable for use with a 5V signal line (VRWM = 5.5V)

Snapback characteristics realizing low clamping voltage protects semiconductor devices (VC = 11 V@IPP=4A (typ.))

Compact package is suitable for use in high density board layouts such as in mobile devices. SOD-962: 0.32x0.62mm size (Toshiba package name: SL2) Main Specifications



Part

number Absolute

maximum

ratings Working

peak

reverse

voltage

max

(V) Reverse

breakdown

voltage

(V)

@ I BR =1mA Clamp

voltage

typ. 2

(V)

@ 1A Dynamic

resistance

typ.

(O)

@ 8 to 16A Total

capacitance

typ.

(pF)

@ 0V,

1MHz Package Remarks Electrostatic

discharge

voltage [1]

(kV)

@ 16A DF2B7ASL[3] ±30 5.5 5.8 to 7.8 8 0.2 8.5 SOD-962

(SL2) Bidirectional,

typical total

capacitance DF2B7SL ±17 5.3 5.8 to 7.8 8 0.3 6 Notes [1] IEC61000-4-2 (contact discharge) [2] @TLP parameter: ZO=50O, tp=100ns, tr=300ps, averaging window t1=30ns to t2=60ns [3] New product

Pricing and Availability The new ESD protection diodes are available now. For more details, samples and pricing information, please contact your local Toshiba Sales Office. *About Toshiba and Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC) Through proven commitment, lasting relationships and advanced, reliable electronic components, Toshiba enables its customers to create market-leading designs. Toshiba is the heartbeat within product breakthroughs from OEMs, ODMs, CMs, VARs, distributors and fabless chip companies worldwide. A committed electronic components leader, Toshiba designs and manufactures high-quality flash memory-based storage solutions, solid state drives (SSDs), hard disk drives (HDDs), discrete devices, custom SoCs/ASICs, imaging products, microcontrollers, wireless components, mobile peripheral devices, advanced materials and medical tubes that make possible today's leading smartphones, tablets, cameras, medical devices, automotive electronics, industrial applications, enterprise solutions and more. Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. is an independent operating company owned by Toshiba America, Inc. For over 140 years, Toshiba Corporation has contributed to a sustainable future by applying innovative technologies to value creation. Today, our business domains are centered on the essential infrastructure that supports modern life and society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, "Committed to People, Committed to the Future", Toshiba promotes global operations that contribute to realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives. To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/worldwide/about/index.html. ©2017 Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable Toshiba product specifications. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable Toshiba product specifications. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170914005321/en/

