|
|[September 14, 2017]
|
New ESD Bidirectional Protection Diode from Toshiba Designed for Mobile Devices
Toshiba
America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC)*
has introduced a new bidirectional electrostatic discharge (ESD)
protection diode for semiconductor devices used in mobile device
interfaces. The DF2B7ASL utilizes snapback characteristics, providing
low dynamic resistance and superior protective performance to safeguard
against static electricity and noise. Housed in an ultra-compact package
(0.32x0.62mm), the DF2B7ASL is designed for applications with a small
footprint, such as smart phones, tablets and notebook PCs.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170914005321/en/
Toshiba's (News - Alert) new bidirectional ESD protection diode is housed in an ultra-compact package, making it well-suited to applications with a small footprint such as smart phones, tablets and notebook PCs. (Photo: Business Wire)
Key Features
-
Protects devices with its high ESD performance. VESD=30kV at
IEC61000-4-2 (Contact) and (Air)
-
Low dynamic resistance protects semiconductor devices from static
electricity and noise (RDYN=0.2O (typ.))
-
Suitable for use with a 5V signal line (VRWM = 5.5V)
-
Snapback characteristics realizing low clamping voltage protects
semiconductor devices (VC = 11 V@IPP=4A (typ.))
-
Compact package is suitable for use in high density board layouts such
as in mobile devices. SOD-962: 0.32x0.62mm size (Toshiba package name:
SL2)
Main Specifications
|
|
Part
number
|
|
Absolute
maximum
ratings
|
|
Working
peak
reverse
voltage
max
(V)
|
|
Reverse
breakdown
voltage
(V)
@
IBR=1mA
|
|
Clamp
voltage
typ. 2
(V)
@
1A
|
|
Dynamic
resistance
typ.
(O)
@
8 to 16A
|
|
Total
capacitance
typ.
(pF)
@
0V,
1MHz
|
|
Package
|
|
Remarks
|
|
Electrostatic
discharge
voltage [1]
(kV)
@
16A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DF2B7ASL[3]
|
|
±30
|
|
5.5
|
|
5.8 to 7.8
|
|
8
|
|
0.2
|
|
8.5
|
|
SOD-962
(SL2)
|
|
Bidirectional,
typical total
capacitance
|
DF2B7SL
|
|
±17
|
|
5.3
|
|
5.8 to 7.8
|
|
8
|
|
0.3
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
[1] IEC61000-4-2 (contact discharge)
|
[2] @TLP parameter: ZO=50O, tp=100ns, tr=300ps, averaging window
t1=30ns to t2=60ns
|
[3] New product
|
Pricing and Availability
The new ESD protection diodes are available now. For more details,
samples and pricing information, please contact your local Toshiba Sales
Office.
*About Toshiba and Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC)
Through proven commitment, lasting relationships and advanced, reliable
electronic components, Toshiba enables its customers to create
market-leading designs. Toshiba is the heartbeat within product
breakthroughs from OEMs, ODMs, CMs, VARs, distributors and fabless chip
companies worldwide. A committed electronic components leader, Toshiba
designs and manufactures high-quality flash memory-based storage
solutions, solid state drives (SSDs), hard disk drives (HDDs), discrete
devices, custom SoCs/ASICs, imaging products, microcontrollers, wireless
components, mobile peripheral devices, advanced materials and medical
tubes that make possible today's leading smartphones, tablets, cameras,
medical devices, automotive electronics, industrial applications,
enterprise solutions and more.
Toshiba
America Electronic Components, Inc. is an independent operating
company owned by Toshiba America, Inc. For over 140 years, Toshiba
Corporation has contributed to a sustainable future by applying
innovative technologies to value creation. Today, our business domains
are centered on the essential infrastructure that supports modern life
and society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the
Toshiba Group, "Committed to People, Committed to the Future", Toshiba
promotes global operations that contribute to realization of a world
where generations to come can live better lives.
To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/worldwide/about/index.html.
©2017 Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. All rights reserved.
Information in this press release, including product pricing and
specifications, content of services and contact information, is current
and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is
subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application
information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable
Toshiba product specifications.
Information in this press release, including product pricing and
specifications, content of services and contact information, is current
and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is
subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application
information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable
Toshiba product specifications.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170914005321/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]