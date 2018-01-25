[September 14, 2017]

New Website Introduces Enjoyable Tour Route from Tokyo to Kagoshima Prefecture, Contrasting Both Regions

TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has released recommended routes via the KYUSHU x TOKYO website to encourage travelers to venture beyond Tokyo to the Kyushu region and take advantage of both areas' wide ranges of features. These two fascinating regions are particularly well-known throughout Japan for their historically significant sites as well as their more contemporary cultural attractions.

The website suggests easy trips from Tokyo, and has also invited influencers from abroad such as media representatives and famous travel bloggers to over these routes. Their travel reports, sharing their experiences from a non-Japanese viewpoint, are coming soon.

KYUSHU x TOKYO Website: http://www.kyushuandtokyo.org/

Recommended routes:

FEEL THE EARTH

After appreciating "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji," a masterpiece of one of the most famous ukiyo-e painters, Hokusai Katsushika, at the Sumida Hokusai Museum which possesses and exhibits his works, head to Sakurajima, an active volcano in Kagoshima Prefecture. An amazing trip to feel power of the earth.

(Photo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/opn/release/201709015265/?images)

Travel Information from Tokyo to All Regions:

http://www.tourism-alljapanandtokyo.org/?lang=en



