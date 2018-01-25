[September 14, 2017]

New Website Introduces Enjoyable Tour Route from Tokyo to Miyazaki Prefecture, Contrasting Both Regions

TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has released recommended routes via the KYUSHU x TOKYO website to encourage travelers to venture beyond Tokyo to the Kyushu region and take advantage of both areas' wide ranges of features. These two fascinating regions are particularly well-known throughout Japan for their historically significant sites as well as their more contemporary cultural attractions.

The website suggests easy trips from Tokyo, and has also invited influencers from abroad such as media representatives and famous travel bloggrs to cover these routes. Their travel reports, sharing their experiences from a non-Japanese viewpoint, are coming soon.

KYUSHU x TOKYO Website: http://www.kyushuandtokyo.org/?language=de

Recommended routes:

WATER TAXI CRUISE

After taking a great view of the Tokyo Bay that includes the Rainbow Bridge and jetliners taking off and landing at Haneda Airport, go on a trip to the miraculous Aoshima Shrine standing on Aoshima Island, surrounded by the sea. A great trip to get up close and feel the Japanese ocean.

(Photo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/opn/release/201709015264/?images)

Travel Information from Tokyo to All Regions:

http://www.tourism-alljapanandtokyo.org/?lang=en

SOURCE Tokyo Metropolitan Government