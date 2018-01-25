[September 14, 2017]

New Website Introduces Enjoyable Tour Route from Tokyo to Kumamoto Prefecture, Contrasting Both Regions

TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has released recommended routes via the KYUSHU x TOKYO website to encourage travelers to venture beyond Tokyo to the Kyushu region and take advantage of both areas' wide ranges of features. These two fascinating regions are particularly well-known throughout Japan for their historically significant sites as well as their more contemporary cultural attractions.

The website suggests easy trips from Tokyo, and has also invited influencers from abroad such as media representatives and famous travel bloggers to cover these routes. Ther travel reports, sharing their experiences from a non-Japanese viewpoint, are coming soon.

KYUSHU x TOKYO Website: http://www.kyushuandtokyo.org/?language=fr

Recommended routes:

THE ABDITORY

New discoveries await in the nostalgic shopping and sightseeing district of Yanesen, where the atmosphere of Tokyo's old Shitamachi (downtown) remains. Kumamoto is Japan's foremost hot spring destination, Uchimaki Onsen, a hot spring paradise where you can experience springs of different water qualities. Discover its charm.



Travel Information from Tokyo to All Regions:

http://www.tourism-alljapanandtokyo.org/?lang=en





