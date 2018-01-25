[September 14, 2017]

New Website Introduces Enjoyable Tour Route from Tokyo to Oita Prefecture, Contrasting Both Regions

TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has released recommended routes via the KYUSHU x TOKYO website to encourage travelers to venture beyond Tokyo to the Kyushu region and take advantage of both areas' wide ranges of features. These two fascinating regions are particularly well-known throughout Japan for their historically significant sites as well as their more contemporary cultural attractions.

The website suggests easy trips from Tokyo, and has also invited influencers from abroad such as media representatives and famous travel bloggers to cover theseroutes. Their travel reports, sharing their experiences from a non-Japanese viewpoint, are coming soon.

KYUSHU x TOKYO Website: http://www.kyushuandtokyo.org/

Recommended routes:

THE GLINT OF LIGHTS ON THE WATER

Hop onto a water taxi on the Sumida River and enjoy your night cruise with a beautiful night view of Tokyo's metropolis skyline. Then take a trip to the Hita Hot Spring Resort, famous for its cormorant fishing under illumination and dinner on the houseboat. A fantastic trip with reflection of the lights on the water.

(Photo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/opn/release/201709015263/?images)

Travel Information from Tokyo to All Regions:

http://www.tourism-alljapanandtokyo.org/?lang=en





SOURCE Tokyo Metropolitan Government