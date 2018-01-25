[September 14, 2017]

New Website Introduces Enjoyable Tour Route from Tokyo to Nagasaki Prefecture, Contrasting Both Regions

TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has released recommended routes via the KYUSHU x TOKYO website to encourage travelers to venture beyond Tokyo to the Kyushu region and take advantage of both areas' wide ranges of features. These two fascinating regions are particularly well-known throughout Japan for their historically significant sites as well as their more contemporary cultural attractions.

The website suggests easy trips from Tokyo, and has also invited influencers from abroad such as media representatives and famous travel bloggers to cover these routes. Their travel reports, sharing their experiences from a non-Japanese viewpoint, are coming soon.

KYUSHU x TOKYO Website: http://www.kyushuandtokyo.org/?language=fr

Recommended routes:

HISTORIC BEAUTY OF ARTS AND BUILDINGS

After appreciating artworks at the National Museum of Western Art in the Ueno Park, Tokyo, together with its architectural and historical building, take in the Oura Tenshudo, a Catholic church located in Nagasaki Prefecture. It's considered the oldest existing Christian church in Japan, and was the first Western building designated as a national treasure. This journey will fully satisfy you with the historic beauty of arts and buildings.

Photo1: The National Museum of Western Art

http://prw.kyodonews.jp/img/201709015261-O1-5pd0XqYY

In 2016, "The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement," including the National Museum of Western Art, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Photo2: Oura Tenshudo

http://prw.kyodonews.jp/img/201709015261-O2-wXU70r6Y

Travel Information from Tokyo to All Regions:

http://www.tourism-alljapanandtokyo.org/?lang=en





SOURCE Tokyo Metropolitan Government