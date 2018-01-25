[September 14, 2017]

New Website Introduces Enjoyable Tour Route from Tokyo to Saga Prefecture, Contrasting Both Regions

TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has released recommended routes via the KYUSHU x TOKYO website to encourage travelers to venture beyond Tokyo to the Kyushu region and take advantage of both areas' wide ranges of features. These two fascinating regions are particularly well-known throughout Japan for their historically significant sites as well as their more contemporary cultural attractions.

The website suggests easy trips from Tokyo, and has also invited influencers from abroad such as media representatives and famous travel bloggers tocover these routes. Their travel reports, sharing their experiences from a non-Japanese viewpoint, are coming soon.

KYUSHU x TOKYO Website: http://www.kyushuandtokyo.org/?language=fr



Recommended routes:

ARTIFACT x VIEW

After joining a workshop for making Edo-Kiriko cut glass, one of Tokyo's traditional handicrafts, at the Sumida Edo Kiriko-kan museum, visit Ookawachiyama, a famous village for the Imari-yaki pottery. This journey will enable you to enjoy both attractive handicrafts.

(Photo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/opn/release/201709015260/?images)

Travel Information from Tokyo to All Regions:

http://www.tourism-alljapanandtokyo.org/?lang=en





