[September 13, 2017] New Relic Announces New Capabilities to Help Customers Understand their Complex, Distributed Architectures

FutureStack-Digital intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) unveiled new capabilities across the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform to help customers understand and troubleshoot their distributed architectures based on-premise, in the public cloud or hybrid cloud deployments. Today, New Relic previewed its plans to offer enhanced Distributed Tracing-a new way to provide end-to-end visibility into how code performs across the customer experience with distributed, multi-tier application architectures. Additionally, the company announced new and expanded support for Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS) technologies for New Relic APM and New Relic Infrastructure, providing DevOps teams the ability to correlate, analyze, and alert on application and infrastructure performance from a single source. "As our customers seek to accelerate digital initiatives they've turned to microservice architectures, in order to innovate faster. New Relic's ease of instrumentation and ability to deliver full stack tracing-from mobile and browser to application code to underlying infrastructure-within a single trace can allow our customers to fully understand an end-to-end request within these complex systems. Ultimately, we believe this new style of tracing and deep, full-stack visibility will enable our customers to not only troubleshoot performance issues faster, but also transition to distributed, microservice-oriented architectures with confidence, and correlate customer experience with the underlying infrastructure's performance," said Jim Gochee, chief product officer, New Relic. Delivering true end-to-end visibility into services-based architectures As enterprises look to leverage more distributed application architectures, the ability to track the performance of a single user request across all the services and microservices involved becomes more complex. New Relic is leveraging the company's entire platform to offer a new model for tracing a user request, which is designed to provide customers with flexible, out-of-the-box instrumentation and deep performance data to cut through the complexity of their application architecture and infrastructure. Through its support of the vendor-neutral OpenTracing standard, New Relic is working to expand the available out-of-the-box visibility for the company's customers that use OpenTracing compliant third-party libraries and frameworks, giving customers flexibility in choosing the right instrumentation method for their environment. New Relic's enhanced Distributed Tracing is designed to provide visibility into how code is executing across services with the context of the service's underlying infrastructure performance allowing customers to quickly troubleshoot latency between services, for both web and mobile applications. Supporting Microsoft's (News - Alert) cloud technologies New Relic is expanding its support for customers who leverage Microsoft Azure and .NET Core 2.0 services. With support for .NET Core 2.0, the latest version of New Relic APM's (News - Alert) .NET agent extends existing New Relic APM features such as quick and easy auto-instrumentation of asynchronous code patterns, database transactions, external web calls, and cross application tracing. Additionally, New Relic Infrastructure will offer out-of-the-box integrations to Microsoft Azure services, beginning with Azure Cosmos DB, Azure unctions, Azure Service Bus, Azure Virtual Machines, and Azure Virtual Network. With visibility into applications developed with . NET (News - Alert) Core or utilizing Azure services, customers will be able to more accurately pinpoint the source of issues that may be impairing a user's experience, whether it's in the application code or the infrastructure it relies on, particularly in distributed architectures. Furthering customer optimization and usage of AWS For customers utilizing AWS services, New Relic is expanding the set of integrations that provide live state configuration, operational events, and metrics in order to enable more effective cloud migration, optimization, and scaling of their applications. New Relic APM now offers first-class support for Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon S3 enabling auto discovery of services critical to an application's performance. New Relic Infrastructure has expanded AWS integrations, now totaling 25 services, with new support for Amazon Elastic File System, Amazon API Gateway (News - Alert) , AWS Application Load Balancer, Amazon Redshift, Amazon RDS Enhanced Monitoring, and support for VPC Flow Logs. Through New Relic's modern cloud platform, customers can better monitor, analyze, forecast, and budget their AWS usage of these and other services.

Partner and Customer Comments on the News "DevOps teams need solutions to help them build and scale faster in the cloud. Improved visibility and speed are critical factors to creating innovative customer experiences, so we're thrilled with New Relic's added support for .NET Core 2.0 and Microsoft Azure services," said Scott Hunter, Microsoft Partner Director of Program Management, Visual Studios and .NET. "Jet was born in the cloud, all of our systems run on Microsoft Azure services, which gives us access to an unlimited set of resources. However a paradigm shift is required in operating a distributed architecture at scale. New Relic enables us to view data about our systems in aggregate, detect trends, and configure alerts, helping us ensure the reliability of our platform. The New Relic Infrastructure integrations with Microsoft Azure show promise to deepen our understanding of these resources within the context of application performance," said Leo Gorodinski, vice president of engineering, core platform, Jet.com. "As an early adopter of new technologies, we are already deploying new applications and services built with Microsoft .NET Core 2.0. Using New Relic's APM agent for Microsoft .NET Core 2.0, we are able to get out-of-the-box visibility into the performance of our latest dynamic scaling services. Without New Relic, we would have to 'cowboy deploy' code without monitoring. New Relic helps us get the most value from Microsoft .NET Core 2.0," said Richard Dyer, senior software engineer, Bleacher Report. Additional Resources and Availability Distributed Tracing is being demonstrated as a technical preview at FutureStack: New York. Customers can sign up for updates here. Read more about New Relic's enhanced Distributed Tracing plans here. Read more about New Relic APM's support for .NET Core 2.0 and the New Relic Infrastructure integrations with Microsoft Azure services here. AWS integrations for New Relic APM are available to all paying customers with the latest agent installed. The latest New Relic Infrastructure AWS integrations are generally available today for customers paying at the Pro level. Read more about New Relic's support for AWS services here. About New Relic New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40 percent of the Fortune 100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, particularly with respect to products and features thereof, and benefits and timing related thereto, that are expected to be delivered in the future, such as enhanced Distributed Tracing, New Relic APM support for .NET Core 2.0, and New Relic Infrastructure integrations for Microsoft Azure, as well as market trends and dynamics, including adoption of distributed architectures. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at https://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170913005885/en/

