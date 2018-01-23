|
|[September 13, 2017]
|
New Relic Announces New Capabilities to Help Customers Understand their Complex, Distributed Architectures
FutureStack-Digital intelligence leader New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) unveiled new capabilities across the New
Relic Digital Intelligence Platform to help customers understand and
troubleshoot their distributed architectures based on-premise, in the
public cloud or hybrid cloud deployments. Today, New Relic previewed its
plans to offer enhanced Distributed Tracing-a new way to provide
end-to-end visibility into how code performs across the customer
experience with distributed, multi-tier application architectures.
Additionally, the company announced new and expanded support for
Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS) technologies for New
Relic APM and New
Relic Infrastructure, providing DevOps teams the ability to
correlate, analyze, and alert on application and infrastructure
performance from a single source.
"As our customers seek to accelerate digital initiatives they've turned
to microservice architectures, in order to innovate faster. New Relic's
ease of instrumentation and ability to deliver full stack tracing-from
mobile and browser to application code to underlying
infrastructure-within a single trace can allow our customers to fully
understand an end-to-end request within these complex systems.
Ultimately, we believe this new style of tracing and deep, full-stack
visibility will enable our customers to not only troubleshoot
performance issues faster, but also transition to distributed,
microservice-oriented architectures with confidence, and correlate
customer experience with the underlying infrastructure's performance,"
said Jim Gochee, chief product officer, New Relic.
Delivering true end-to-end visibility into services-based
architectures
As enterprises look to leverage more distributed application
architectures, the ability to track the performance of a single user
request across all the services and microservices involved becomes more
complex. New Relic is leveraging the company's entire platform to offer
a new model for tracing a user request, which is designed to provide
customers with flexible, out-of-the-box instrumentation and deep
performance data to cut through the complexity of their application
architecture and infrastructure. Through its support of the
vendor-neutral OpenTracing
standard, New Relic is working to expand the available out-of-the-box
visibility for the company's customers that use OpenTracing compliant
third-party libraries and frameworks, giving customers flexibility in
choosing the right instrumentation method for their environment. New
Relic's enhanced Distributed Tracing is designed to provide visibility
into how code is executing across services with the context of the
service's underlying infrastructure performance allowing customers to
quickly troubleshoot latency between services, for both web and mobile
applications.
Supporting Microsoft's (News - Alert) cloud technologies
New Relic is expanding its support for customers who leverage Microsoft
Azure and .NET Core 2.0 services. With support for .NET Core 2.0, the
latest version of New Relic APM's (News - Alert) .NET agent extends existing New Relic
APM features such as quick and easy auto-instrumentation of asynchronous
code patterns, database transactions, external web calls, and cross
application tracing. Additionally, New Relic Infrastructure will offer
out-of-the-box integrations to Microsoft Azure services, beginning with
Azure Cosmos DB, Azure unctions, Azure Service Bus, Azure Virtual
Machines, and Azure Virtual Network. With visibility into applications
developed with .NET (News - Alert) Core or utilizing Azure services, customers will be
able to more accurately pinpoint the source of issues that may be
impairing a user's experience, whether it's in the application code or
the infrastructure it relies on, particularly in distributed
architectures.
Furthering customer optimization and usage of AWS
For customers utilizing AWS services, New Relic is expanding the set of
integrations that provide live state configuration, operational events,
and metrics in order to enable more effective cloud migration,
optimization, and scaling of their applications. New Relic APM now
offers first-class support for Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon S3 enabling
auto discovery of services critical to an application's performance. New
Relic Infrastructure has expanded AWS integrations, now totaling 25
services, with new support for Amazon Elastic File System, Amazon API
Gateway (News - Alert), AWS Application Load Balancer, Amazon Redshift, Amazon RDS
Enhanced Monitoring, and support for VPC Flow Logs. Through New Relic's
modern cloud platform, customers can better monitor, analyze, forecast,
and budget their AWS usage of these and other services.
Partner and Customer Comments on the News
"DevOps teams need solutions to help them build and scale faster in the
cloud. Improved visibility and speed are critical factors to creating
innovative customer experiences, so we're thrilled with New Relic's
added support for .NET Core 2.0 and Microsoft Azure services," said
Scott Hunter, Microsoft Partner Director of Program Management, Visual
Studios and .NET.
"Jet was born in the cloud, all of our systems run on Microsoft Azure
services, which gives us access to an unlimited set of resources.
However a paradigm shift is required in operating a distributed
architecture at scale. New Relic enables us to view data about our
systems in aggregate, detect trends, and configure alerts, helping us
ensure the reliability of our platform. The New Relic Infrastructure
integrations with Microsoft Azure show promise to deepen our
understanding of these resources within the context of application
performance," said Leo Gorodinski, vice president of
engineering, core platform, Jet.com.
"As an early adopter of new technologies, we are already deploying new
applications and services built with Microsoft .NET Core 2.0. Using New
Relic's APM agent for Microsoft .NET Core 2.0, we are able to get
out-of-the-box visibility into the performance of our latest dynamic
scaling services. Without New Relic, we would have to 'cowboy deploy'
code without monitoring. New Relic helps us get the most value from
Microsoft .NET Core 2.0," said Richard Dyer, senior software
engineer, Bleacher Report.
Additional Resources and Availability
Distributed Tracing is being demonstrated as a technical preview at
FutureStack: New York. Customers can sign up for updates here.
Read more about New Relic's enhanced Distributed Tracing plans here.
Read more about New Relic APM's support for .NET Core 2.0 and the New
Relic Infrastructure integrations with Microsoft Azure services here.
AWS integrations for New Relic APM are available to all paying customers
with the latest agent installed. The latest New Relic Infrastructure AWS
integrations are generally available today for customers paying at the
Pro level. Read more about New Relic's support for AWS services here.
About New Relic
New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering
full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40 percent of the Fortune
100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable
insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New
Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can
quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn
more at newrelic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to statements regarding the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform,
particularly with respect to products and features thereof, and benefits
and timing related thereto, that are expected to be delivered in the
future, such as enhanced Distributed Tracing, New Relic APM support for
.NET Core 2.0, and New Relic Infrastructure integrations for Microsoft
Azure, as well as market trends and dynamics, including adoption of
distributed architectures. The achievement or success of the matters
covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's
current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to
substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in
circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or
achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any
forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could
affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking
statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic
makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most
recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and
"Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting
New Relic's Investor Relations website at https://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Social Media Links: Facebook
| Twitter
| YouTube
| LinkedIn
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170913005885/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]