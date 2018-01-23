|
New Focus Drives Payment Alliance International Rebrand
Payment Alliance International (PAI),
the nation's largest, privately-held ATM provider, today announced it is
rebranding, adopting a new logo and visual identity, as well as
repositioning its corporate messaging to fuel its next wave of growth.
Complementing rapid growth and an enhanced focus on its successful ATM
business, rebranding helps the company usher in a new era, while
publicly highlighting its position as bold, confident and
forward-thinking experts in the ATM processing space.
"We're constantly charting new frontiers and alliances to propel our
business forward and advance ATM technology," said John J. Leehy III,
PAI president and CEO. "A refreshed and modern brand symbolizes our
business strategy going forward, while accurately depicting the great
confidence, knowledge and expertise of our employees nationwide," added
Leehy.
PAI has experienced tremendous growth throughout its 12-year history,
evoling today into the largest privately-held ATM provider in the
United States. The company's sharp new spearhead logo mark signifies
PAI's leadership position as an industry innovator, directly influencing
the next generation of ATM solutions and services. PAI will leverage its
experience and broad capabilities with new levels of innovation and
service to address the ever-changing needs of its customers.
Rebranding efforts are currently underway, with the company updating its
sales and marketing assets, including the development of a new corporate
website.
About Payment Alliance International (PAI)
Payment Alliance International (PAI) is the nation's largest,
privately-held ATM provider and offers processing and maintenance
services, equipment sales and support, and unique ATM branding
opportunities. PAI also provides industry-leading, revenue-generating
value-added solutions and customized partner programs that increase
customer profitability, reduce operational expense and maximize uptime.
Payment Alliance International is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. with
offices around the country. For more information, please visit GoPAI.com or
follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
