[September 13, 2017] New Focus Drives Payment Alliance International Rebrand

Payment Alliance International (PAI), the nation's largest, privately-held ATM provider, today announced it is rebranding, adopting a new logo and visual identity, as well as repositioning its corporate messaging to fuel its next wave of growth. Complementing rapid growth and an enhanced focus on its successful ATM business, rebranding helps the company usher in a new era, while publicly highlighting its position as bold, confident and forward-thinking experts in the ATM processing space. "We're constantly charting new frontiers and alliances to propel our business forward and advance ATM technology," said John J. Leehy III, PAI president and CEO. "A refreshed and modern brand symbolizes our business strategy going forward, while accurately depicting the great confidence, knowledge and expertise of our employees nationwide," added Leehy. PAI has experienced tremendous growth throughout its 12-year history, evoling today into the largest privately-held ATM provider in the United States. The company's sharp new spearhead logo mark signifies PAI's leadership position as an industry innovator, directly influencing the next generation of ATM solutions and services. PAI will leverage its experience and broad capabilities with new levels of innovation and service to address the ever-changing needs of its customers. Rebranding efforts are currently underway, with the company updating its sales and marketing assets, including the development of a new corporate website. About Payment Alliance International (PAI)

Payment Alliance International (PAI) is the nation's largest, privately-held ATM provider and offers processing and maintenance services, equipment sales and support, and unique ATM branding opportunities. PAI also provides industry-leading, revenue-generating value-added solutions and customized partner programs that increase customer profitability, reduce operational expense and maximize uptime. Payment Alliance International is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. with offices around the country. For more information, please visit GoPAI.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

