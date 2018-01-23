|
|[September 13, 2017]
|
New Relic Builds Partnerships to Accelerate Cloud Migration and Digital Transformation Projects
FutureStack - Digital intelligence leader New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) announced the New Relic Navigators Partner
Program at the company's Cloud Migration Partner Summit. The New Relic
Navigators Partner Program will focus on helping partners increase speed
and visibility for their customers' cloud migration and transformation
projects with easy-to-deploy instrumentation, alerting, and analytics.
According to Forrester (News - Alert), public cloud business services revenue will grow
at a 30 percent compound annual growth rate, from $4 billion in 2015 to
$15 billion in 2020, with a total of $236 billion in public cloud
services revenue (platforms, business services, and applications) by
2020.1 With this major opportunity in cloud migration, and
the digital transformation that follows, the New Relic Navigators
Partner Program is focused on aligning with partners around these
initiatives.
Today, a growing number of system integrators, consultants, and value
added resellers are using the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform to
help their customers make the resourcing and prioritization decisions
necessary for successful cloud migrations and transformation projects.
Cloud migration use cases include:
-
Customer experience and availability baselining before and through a
migration
-
Service and transaction-level application dependency discovery
-
Cloud-migration acceptance testing with application performance
monitoring
-
Custom dashboards and measurement that illustrate the business impact
of a project
"Enterprises face a tremendous sense of urgency to migrate to the cloud,
and they look to a community of strategic partners to help them
accelerate these initiatives," said Robson Grieve, CMO, New Relic. "We
are focused on bringing this community of partners the expertise,
experience, and go-to-market resources that New Relic has to offer to
ensure that their engagements are successful and that they are building
value for their customers."
"As we migrate companies to the cloud and help them expand their cloud
presence and capabilities, this presents a unique opportunity to
reimagine their architecture, DevOps and operations models," said Steve
Henry, practice manager, technology engineering, Slalom Consulting. "By
incorporating New Relic as a core component of this design, our clients'
product, delivery, and operations teams can have a meaningful,
overarching view across all of their enterprise systems. With the
insight that New Relic provides, our customers can improve focus on new
feature development and faster delivery cycles."
To address the needs of the modern enterprise, the New Relic Navigators
Partner Program will have two levels, Advanced and Community, designed
to help facilitate fast, high-quality project delivery, as well as
economic plans to reflect the roles that partners take in guiding a
customer's journey. For a select group of Advanced Navigators partners,
New Relic will offer customized training programs, inclusion in regional
sales kickoffs, and preferred pricing. All avigators partners will be
able to take advantage of the following program updates:
-
Cloud migration best practices and tailored dashboards: Collaborating
with partners to curate monitoring practices and custom dashboards to
showcase the speed, quality, and proof of success of digital projects.
-
Enhanced revenue sharing for resellers: When customers are
building software products designed to innovate a customer experience,
traditional transactional partner programs don't fit the needs for
sustained customer success. Based on the need to both get paid on the
direct sale of New Relic products, but more importantly make large
scale migration and other strategic projects successful, New Relic is
updating its reseller revenue-share model to provide direct lift as
well as solution training, guidance, and more to help ensure projects
are delivered with provable quality, business impact, and speed.
-
New training and enablement offerings: Providing a
certification program through New Relic University with updated online
training designed to introduce and enhance the skillsets of teams
working on modern applications and infrastructures; regional programs
focused on solution architects and consultants to guide them through
measured cloud migrations and holistic monitoring strategies.
-
Go-to-market programs: Packaged marketing support for cloud
monitoring, DevOps, and cloud-migration marketing programs to educate
and guide customers on their cloud journeys.
About New Relic's Cloud Migration Partner Summit
The New Relic Cloud Migration Partner Summit gathers leaders from cloud
migration services, cloud platforms, and the consulting ecosystem to dig
into successes and trends in major cloud migration projects and the
transformations that follow. Speakers and attendees include innovators
from the system integrators, cloud platforms, managed service providers,
and ISVs that are guiding customers on their cloud journeys.
Read more about the event here.
About New Relic
New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering
full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40 percent of the Fortune
100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable
insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New
Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can
quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn
more at newrelic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to statements regarding the New Relic Navigators Partner Program and the
New Relic Cloud Migration Partner Summit, such as the features, benefits
and timing related thereto, as well as market trends, analysis and
opportunity. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such
forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions,
expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks,
uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause
New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking
statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's
financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this
press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert)
from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q,
particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New
Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
Social Media Links: Facebook
| Twitter
| YouTube
| LinkedIn
1 The Public Cloud Services Market Will Grow Rapidly To $236
Billion In 2020, Forrester Research (News - Alert), Inc., September 1, 2016
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170913005464/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]