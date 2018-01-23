[September 13, 2017] New Relic Builds Partnerships to Accelerate Cloud Migration and Digital Transformation Projects

FutureStack - Digital intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) announced the New Relic Navigators Partner Program at the company's Cloud Migration Partner Summit. The New Relic Navigators Partner Program will focus on helping partners increase speed and visibility for their customers' cloud migration and transformation projects with easy-to-deploy instrumentation, alerting, and analytics. According to Forrester (News - Alert) , public cloud business services revenue will grow at a 30 percent compound annual growth rate, from $4 billion in 2015 to $15 billion in 2020, with a total of $236 billion in public cloud services revenue (platforms, business services, and applications) by 2020.1 With this major opportunity in cloud migration, and the digital transformation that follows, the New Relic Navigators Partner Program is focused on aligning with partners around these initiatives. Today, a growing number of system integrators, consultants, and value added resellers are using the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform to help their customers make the resourcing and prioritization decisions necessary for successful cloud migrations and transformation projects. Cloud migration use cases include: Customer experience and availability baselining before and through a migration

Service and transaction-level application dependency discovery

Cloud-migration acceptance testing with application performance monitoring

Custom dashboards and measurement that illustrate the business impact of a project "Enterprises face a tremendous sense of urgency to migrate to the cloud, and they look to a community of strategic partners to help them accelerate these initiatives," said Robson Grieve, CMO, New Relic. "We are focused on bringing this community of partners the expertise, experience, and go-to-market resources that New Relic has to offer to ensure that their engagements are successful and that they are building value for their customers." "As we migrate companies to the cloud and help them expand their cloud presence and capabilities, this presents a unique opportunity to reimagine their architecture, DevOps and operations models," said Steve Henry, practice manager, technology engineering, Slalom Consulting. "By incorporating New Relic as a core component of this design, our clients' product, delivery, and operations teams can have a meaningful, overarching view across all of their enterprise systems. With the insight that New Relic provides, our customers can improve focus on new feature development and faster delivery cycles." To address the needs of the modern enterprise, the New Relic Navigators Partner Program will have two levels, Advanced and Community, designed to help facilitate fast, high-quality project delivery, as well as economic plans to reflect the roles that partners take in guiding a customer's journey. For a select group of Advanced Navigators partners, New Relic will offer customized training programs, inclusion in regional sales kickoffs, and preferred pricing. All avigators partners will be able to take advantage of the following program updates: Cloud migration best practices and tailored dashboards: Collaborating with partners to curate monitoring practices and custom dashboards to showcase the speed, quality, and proof of success of digital projects.

Providing a certification program through New Relic University with updated online training designed to introduce and enhance the skillsets of teams working on modern applications and infrastructures; regional programs focused on solution architects and consultants to guide them through measured cloud migrations and holistic monitoring strategies. Go-to-market programs: Packaged marketing support for cloud monitoring, DevOps, and cloud-migration marketing programs to educate and guide customers on their cloud journeys. About New Relic's Cloud Migration Partner Summit The New Relic Cloud Migration Partner Summit gathers leaders from cloud migration services, cloud platforms, and the consulting ecosystem to dig into successes and trends in major cloud migration projects and the transformations that follow. Speakers and attendees include innovators from the system integrators, cloud platforms, managed service providers, and ISVs that are guiding customers on their cloud journeys.

Read more about the event here. About New Relic New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40 percent of the Fortune 100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the New Relic Navigators Partner Program and the New Relic Cloud Migration Partner Summit, such as the features, benefits and timing related thereto, as well as market trends, analysis and opportunity. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn 1 The Public Cloud Services Market Will Grow Rapidly To $236 Billion In 2020, Forrester Research (News - Alert) , Inc., September 1, 2016 View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170913005464/en/

