|[September 13, 2017]
New Relic's Applied Intelligence Helps Enterprises Discover and Resolve Critical Operations Issues Faster
FutureStack - Digital intelligence leader New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) unveiled New Relic Applied Intelligence
(NRAI), a new set of services and features as part of the company's
Digital Intelligence Platform, which helps customers use monitoring data
to uncover and resolve problems faster-in some cases, anticipating the
issue before it appears. New Relic is launching today three new features
powered by NRAI-Radar, NRQL Baseline Alerting, and New Relic APM (News - Alert) Error
Profiles. These new features will help engineering and operations teams
intelligently spot abnormal behavior across billions of pieces of data,
predict where problems may arise, and ultimately provide prescriptive
recommendations for problems before they impact customers.
NRAI and Radar were previewed in November 2016 at FutureStack as Project
Seymour, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to
enable New Relic to build new intelligent capabilities across the
company's platform. With New Relic's pure SaaS (News - Alert) model and broad
instrumentation across languages and platforms, NRAI relies on a unique
combination of computing power via the cloud with the trillions of event
data New Relic processes daily from customers' critical systems. NRAI
powered experiences will help engineering and operations teams see
through the mountain of data generated by their software and
infrastructure to gain a better understanding of what's going on within
their ecosystem and effectively operate at scale.
"New Relic's platform helps our customers answer questions about the
performance of their applications and infrastructure so that they can
move faster. As our customers' environments become increasingly complex,
answers become harder and harder to find. That's why we're adding
intelligence across our platform, to proactively tell our customers
where they should pay attention, help them prevent problems, and help
them fix issues faster when they do happen," said Lew Cirne, CEO
and founder, New Relic.
Introducing Radar
A new user experience leveraging the NRAI engine, Radar is a
personalized feed designed to provide engineering and operations teams
predictive and prescriptive insights into the critical services they are
responsible for within their company's software ecosystem. Radar
analyzes the data from these services to identify patterns and potential
issues-often previously undetectable-and provide actionable ways to
resolve the issue. Learning from user engagement and actions, Radar
constantly improves to ensure the most relevant recommendations are
surfaced to meet user needs.
Radar provides analytic recommendations via cards which contains
interesting, relevant, and actionable data about a specific service or
the ecosystem as a whole. With four card types-Advice, Perspective,
Events, and Celebrations-New Relic intelligently delivers insights to an
individual, who can easily share the card with their team via a built-in
integration with Slack.
Both Radar and NRAI will continue to evolve and improve with the rollout
to the New Relic customer community. Radar is already helping companies
identify previously undetected anomalies within their systems before
customers have been impacted and will continue to improve with more data
from user interactions.
Create baseline alerts for any custom metric
Launched earlier this year, New Relic's Dynamic
Baseline Alerting enables customers to set threshold alerting
conditions which are modeled from historical application metric data by
NRAI. Now, by adding baseline capabilities to the recently introduced NRQL
Alerting, New Relic is enabling customers to set dynamic alert
thresholds on anomalous behavior for any of the trillions of events New
Relic processes daily. NRQL Baseline Alerting offers virtually endless
possibilities for customers to be alerted on any event data collected by
New Relic's products or custom event data they insert into New Relic and
be tailored to a particular team or company needs.
Leveraging NRAI within New Relic APM
NRAI will also enable New Relic to deliver even more powerful curated
analytical experiences within the company's products. New Relic APM's
Error Profiles is the first of these capabilities leveraging NRAI,
allowing customers to better manage and analyze errors in their
production applications. Using statistical measures, Error Profiles
analyzes the attributes associated with the set of errors that happen in
a particular time period and compares the values in that set against
historical values, highlighting the error attributes that are different.
Error Profiles enables DevOps teams to quickly understand the cause of
an error, where to focus their attention, and prioritize resolving the
error.
Customer and Analyst Comments on the News
"Radar has surfaced response time delays in our applications that our
team wasn't aware of and helped us improve performance. For example,
Radar identified a week-over-week performance drift and enabled our team
to fix it before it made it to production, eliminating any potential
impact on customer experience," said Richard Petersen, senior
consultant for IT applications, Nationwide Insurance.
"As we've previewed Radar I've been impressed with all the information
you can get at a glance. The content within a single card is precise in
the information that's offered and enables us to see clearly through the
volume of data about our systems and where we may need to act
proactively," said Javi Carretero, technical lead, mobile web
services, Ocado Technology.
"Riot Games has a wide array of applications, but it's hard to fully
absorb and prioritize actions from all the data we gain from monitoring.
An automated tool like Radar has been valuable in guiding us to issues
for services that operate in the dark. For example Radar proactively
directed us to a disk space utilization issue for a machine we don't pay
much attention to, enabling us to add disk space before it impacted
users," said James Nguyen, engineering manager, Riot Games.
"As enterprises shift toward smaller application services built on
ephemeral public cloud architectures, the complexity of understanding
system health continues to grow. Development and operations teams are
seeking to work more closely together but struggle to gain a consistent
understanding from the volume of data generated from these systems. New
Relic's embedded machine learning and artificial intelligence
capabilities across its SaaS platform are a helpful approach to guiding
application teams towards more focused and effective efforts in systems
reliability," said Tim Grieser, program vice president,
enterprise system management software, IDC (News - Alert).
Additional Resources and Availability
Radar continues to be rolled out to customers paying at the Pro level or
higher.
NRQL Baseline Alerting is generally available for New Relic customers
paying at the Pro level or higher.
Error Profiles is generally available for all paying New Relic APM
customers.
New Relic will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, September 26, at 2:00
p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT, Fall '17 New Relic Digital Intelligence
Platform Updates. To register for the webinar and learn more about
what's new in the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, visit here.
Please note that events, dates, topics, and speakers are subject to
change without notice.
About New Relic
New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering
full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40 percent of the Fortune
100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable
insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New
Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can
quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn
more at newrelic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to statements regarding the New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform,
particularly with respect to products and features thereof that are
expected to be delivered in the future, such as NRAI, Radar, NRQL
Baseline Alerts, and New Relic APM's Error Profiles, as well as benefits
from or future enhancements to those products and features, and market
trends and dynamics. The achievement or success of the matters covered
by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current
assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial
risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may
cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking
statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's
financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this
press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert)
from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q,
particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New
Relic's Investor Relations website at https://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
