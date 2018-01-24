ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV HTML5 WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS CALL RECORDING MULTI-GIGABIT ETHERNET
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Federal Robot Car Guidelines Threaten Highway Safety, Consumer Watchdog Warns
[September 12, 2017]

New Federal Robot Car Guidelines Threaten Highway Safety, Consumer Watchdog Warns


SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The new Federal autonomous vehicle policy released today poses a threat to highway safety, Consumer Watchdog warned and the nonpartisan nonprofit group called for the enactment of enforceable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards specifically covering self-driving cars.

Dubbed a "Vision for Safety 2.0" and released by Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, the new policy emphasizes the voluntary nature of the new federal guidelines.

"This isn't a vision for safety," said John M. Simpson, Consumer Watchdog's Privacy Project Director. "It's a roadmap that allows manufacturers to do whatever they want, wherever and whenever they want, turning our roads into private laboratories for robot cars with no regard for our safety."

The new Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration policy focuses only on voluntary guidance for Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 self-driving cars, nt Level 2 technology where only some driving technology is automated, Consumer Watchdog noted.  

"This a serious short-coming and ignores the fact that Level 2 technology, like Tesla's Autopilot, has killed people," said Simpson. "How the human driver monitors and interacts with Level 2 technologies is potentially life threatening and requires Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards."

The DOT claims the revised voluntary policy "incorporates feedback received through public comments."


"This simply isn't true," Simpson said. "There hasn't been a NHTSA public hearing on autonomous vehicle policy since President Trump was inaugurated and the highly touted DOT Advisory Committee on Automation in Transportation (ACAT) has not even met and has been completely ignored by Trump's appointees."

The new robot car guidelines raise questions for state regulators, Consumer Watchdog said.  For example, proposed self-driving rules in California mandate that manufacturers would have to file a federal safety assessment with NHTSA.  The new guidance, however, says states should not codify any portion of the voluntary guidance in their regulations.

"The DOT and NHTSA 'Vision for Safety 2.0' tells auto manufacturers to think about a few things involving robot cars and then do whatever they want," said Simpson.

Visit our website at www.consumerwatchdog.org

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-federal-robot-car-guidelines-threaten-highway-safety-consumer-watchdog-warns-300518083.html

SOURCE Consumer Watchdog


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2017 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy